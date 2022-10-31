The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association has announced its football postseason brackets Monday morning, with area teams across multiple divisions making the playoffs.

The top-16 teams from each division were selected, with the "first one out" ranked No. 17. Norton and Dighton-Rehoboth did not make the postseason.

