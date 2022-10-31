The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association has announced its football postseason brackets Monday morning, with area teams across multiple divisions making the playoffs.
The top-16 teams from each division were selected, with the "first one out" ranked No. 17. Norton and Dighton-Rehoboth did not make the postseason.
In Division 1 No. 10 Attleboro will play No. 7 St. John's Prep.
Three area schools were selected for the Division 2 playoffs. No. 2 King Philip will play No. 15 Westford Academy, No. 8 Mansfield plays No. 9 Wellesley and No. 14 Bishop Feehan plays No. 3 Peabody Veterans.
For Division 3, No. 2 North Attleboro is scheduled to play No. 15 Oliver Ames.
Foxboro was selected in Division 4 as the No. 6 seed, and will play No. 11 Pembroke.
Fifteenth seed Seekonk will play No. 2 Rockland in the Division 6 bracket.
All times and dates for postseason games have not been finalized. The first round, the "Round of 8," is scheduled to start on November 11-13 with the semifinals following on November 18-20.
The higher seed, or the seed with the lowest number, will host until the final.
The finals will be played on December 2 or 3.
