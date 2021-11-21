REHOBOTH — For the members of the Seekonk High and Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High football teams, Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game will be the Super Bowl for the Warriors and Falcons.
“It’s a storied rivalry,” Seekonk coach Jason Azulay said of the Route 44 battles through the years. “I’ll always remember my senior year (fall of 2005) at Seekonk High and that was the first time that we had beat them in close to 20 years.
“We had a similar year that year to this year; we had a young team,” Azulay continued. “We approach this game the same way, we want to go out on top.”
Seekonk (4-5) has won two of its last three games, beating Bourne and Millis.
D-R (4-6) has won two of its last three games, beating Apponequet and Dedham.
“I remember my senior year game (1991),” D-R coach Kevin Gousie recalled. “We ended up winning. What I like about this team is that they never put their heads down, they never quit.”
The similarities of the season for the Warriors and Falcons are relevant.
“A lot of kids know each other, played on the same teams or against each other growing up,” Azulay said. “So we want to end the season on a good note with a big win for the program to build for the offseason.”
Quarterback Jaden Arruda and running back Harry Murphy have been the heart of the Seekonk offense.
QB Hendrix Pray along with running backs Cole Bilodeau and Jake Suprenard have been the mainstays of the Falcon offense.
“Murphy has done a lot of good stuff for us, he’s a hard-nosed runner,” Azulay said of the 5-foot-6 junior. “Arruda has done a lot for us in scoring points as well. Since people figured out that we run the ball at them, they figured how to shut us down during the middle of the season.”
Josh Troiano, the 275-pound junior All-SCC tackle, senior four-year veteran Aiden DiPalma, freshman Sebastian Garcia, and 280-pound junior center Ryan Doherty have all made contributions on both sides of the line.
“Jaden (Arruda) did a really good job throwing the ball as a result (to Steve Prew, Chris Amaral, Aiden Peterson and Evan Seals). They’re all starting to catch on with each other; that passing attack is going to be good in the future.
“This year we weren’t consistent on either side of the ball,” Azulay said. “We’re a young team (three seniors), so the majority of kids are underclassmen. There was a lot of chemistry that had to be built with the kids, from the beginning.”
“Toward the end of the season, we were pulling for each other and were handling adversity better. Going forward we just have to be more consistent.”
The Warriors lost four straight games early in the season, surrendering 26 points or more in each.
The Falcons lost five straight games early in the season, allowing 27 points or more in each.
“Our record is not indicative of who we are,” Gousie said of his Falcons. “We lost some close games, we rolled with the punches, and the kids didn’t sulk when things didn’t go their way.”
The Falcons are building off of their best four quarters of the season in beating Dedham. “It was nice to finally see that, to have them enjoy that win,” Gousie added. “All of their hard work didn’t go unrewarded.”
Solidifying the lines have been a key to the development of the Falcons. Senior guard (and kicker) Adam Pereira has been the mainstay of the offensive line. Junior guard and defensive end Cam Kairit, along with senior tackle Caleb Chavez and junior center Anthony DeCristofaro, have all vastly improved.
“This is the game, if you’re not going on in the playoffs, this is the game that you’ll always remember,” Gousie said, especially for the seniors draping a jersey over their shoulders for a final time. “You can have a terrible season, win this game, and it’s ‘you win the Thanksgiving Day game’ and you feel good about the year.”
