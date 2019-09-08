OAK BLUFFS — Neither the remnants of Hurricane Dorian, nor the defense of the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High football team could tamper the tosses of Seekonk High quarterback J.T. Moran.
Moran threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns while also scoring twice as Seekonk opened its season Saturday with a 40-6 rout of the Vineyarders in a non-league game.
The Warriors scored three touchdowns in the first quarter, fueled by David Pedro forcing a Vineyarder fumble that Jacob McKitchen recovered in the end zone.
Moran completed 10 of 23 passes, six of those to receiver Nathan Clarke, who amassed 230 receiving yards, with a scoring strike of 55 yards in the first quarter along with 12- and 70-yard scoring strikes in the second quarter.
Moran also scored on a 21-yard run and Steve Prew hit three conversion kicks.
Seekonk owned a 34-6 lead by halftime as Moran and Clark twice connected on TD passes, while Ryan Furtado had a conversion kick. The Vineyarders scored their lone TD in the first quarter, then were blanked over the final three quarters, Seekonk forcing three more fumbles.
Moran added a 40-yard TD run in the fourth quarter, totaling 90 yards on the ground on six carries.
The Warriors host a non-league game against Southestern Regional Friday at 6:30 p.m.
