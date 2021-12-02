FOXBORO — For the Rocketeers of North Attleboro High, it was a two-minute turnaround which hastened a stunning 35-28 loss to Marblehead High in the MIAA Division 3 Super Bowl Thursday at Gillette Stadium.
The Rocketeers had momentum in their favor — and the anticipation of receiving the second-half kickoff — in the waning seconds of the first half, but quickly lost their trump card.
Marblehead junior slotback Connor Cronin beat a pair of North Attleboro defenders to catch a Josh Robertson pass at the Rocketeer 30-yard line and turned it into a 72-yard scoring strike as the Magicians deadlocked the score at 14-all with five seconds left before halftime.
Marblehead then proceeded to score twice within a span of 1:23 to gain a 21-14 lead barely two minutes into the second half.
Three plays into North’s first series of the second half, Marblehead's Liam McElroy hauled in an interception at the North Attleboro 31-yard line. One play later, Robertson turned that takeaway into a 20-yard Magicians' scoring strike to George Percy, who scampered untouched all the way into the end zone.
“That whole little middle switch at the end of the half, when they scored and when we didn’t convert on offense at the start of the second half, that’s where the game kind of turned in their favor,” North Attleboro coach Don Johson said.
The Rocketeers battled back from a 28-14 deficit four minutes into the second half, tying the score on senior running back Tyler DeMattio’s third TD of the game, a 3-yard run as he followed a block by fullback Greg Berthiaume into the end zone with four minutes to go.
However, Marblehead stole the Big Red's thunder three plays later with Robertson completing a slant in pass to Cronin, good for an 83-yard TD.
North Attleboro took possession of the ball at its own 27-yard line with just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter, but could not advance beyond the 35. The potential game-tying sequence ended by a Cronin interception at the North 47-yard line.
“I have more respect for that team (North Attleboro) and that (Hockomock) League, and for us to do what we did, I’m so proud," Marblehead coach Jim Rudloff said. "We played unbelievable football.”
The Magicians (12-0) took a 7-0 lead on their second series of the game, a 45-yard, 10-play series that consumed 4:30 of the clock, and that trend of big plays continued.
North Attleboro (8-4) had, seemingly, taken control by orchestrating scoring drives of 75 yards (11 plays, consuming 5:42 of the clock) and 69 yards (seven plays, 4:26 of the clock). Both resulted in second quarter touchdowns for DeMattio.
DeMattio had 11 carries for 53 yards by halftime, including TD runs of five and four yards to put North into a 14-7 lead with his two conversion kicks.
“I was very concerned with our ability to match up with their guys,” Johnson said of North surrendering 290 passing yards on 14 completions to Robertson. “They’re just great playmakers.”
North Attleboro, which rushed for 201 yards, had with an opportunity to tie the game in the fourth quarter after junior Kaiden Leary forced a fumble on a fourth-down Marblehead pass play, with senior Gavin Wells recovering the ball at the Big Red 29-yard line.
Rocketeer freshman quarterback Chase Frisoli converted a fourth-and 8 situation with a 20-yard pass to Wells, advancing the ball to the Marblehead 44. From there, Tyler Bannon (92 yards on 18 carries) bulldozed his way with runs of 10 and seven yards to the Magicians’ 14-yard line to set up DeMattio’s game-tying score.
North Attleboro had closed the gap to 28-21 with an 89-yard, 14-play drive that consumed 6:36 of the clock. Bannon scored behind a Munley block from five yards out. In that series, Frisoli completed a 14-yard pass to Munley, 7- and 9-yard passes to Shultz, while Bannon had power runs of eight and seven yards.
“There were some plays that we didn’t make,” Johnson said. “When you play against a very good team, they can do that to you. We didn’t have an answer for him (Cronin). And their defense was much better than I thought it was seeing them live.”
During North’s first scoring drive, Frisoli (5-for-6 passing for 90 yards by halftime), completed back-to-back tosses to Bannon of 14 yards to the Marblehead 46 and to Aidan Conrad for 11 yards. Bannon kept the series alive by taking in a Frisoli pass and turning it into a 16-yard gain to the Marblehead 15-yard line.
“Unbelievable blocks by the linemen, by the wide receivers,” Rudloff said of Cronin (10 catches for 263 yards) being able to exploit the North defensive secondary for TD catches of four, 72 and 83 yards.
“The kids dug deep, North Attleboro is a phenomenal football team," he added. "They were pounding it down our throats, but we beat a Hockomock League team and I’m very proud of that."
Robertson, with 28 TD passes entering the game and just under 2,000 passing yards, completed four passes in the Magicians’ first scoring series for 37 yards, including a fourth-and-5- TD pass to Cronin from 12 yards out.
“You usually miss tackles when you don’t get yourself in position,” Johnson said of Cronin beating single North defensive coverage on that TD; Cronin beating double coverage for his second TD just before halftime; Robertson scoring untouched on an 8-yard TD run two plays into Marblehead’s second series of the second half.
“We missed a few there because they have athletes who made us miss,” Johnson said.
Robertson completed a third-and-2 situation with a 10-yard pass to Cronin, advancing the ball to the North 27-yard line in the drive to set up Marblehead’s first go-ahead TD.
By halftime, Robertson had completed eight passes for 130 yards, seven of them to Cronin for 129 yards, in addition to adding 22 rushing yards.
The Rocketeers gained their lone lead at 14-7 with 42 seconds left in the first half. During that series, DeMattio converted a third down play with a 4-yard run; Frisoli and tight end Jack Munley combined on a 16-yard gain to the Marblehead 40; and Shultz took in another Frisoli pass, turning it into a 33-yard gain to the Magicians’ 7-yard line.
North Attleboro stalled Marblehead on its opening nine-play drive that consumed 3:27 of the clock, moving from its own 35 to the North 4-yard line. Once there, though, North junior cornerback Nathan Shultz denied Robertson on two consecutive passes, on third and fourth downs with deflections to end the series.
North Attleboro stopped the Magicians on their third series as well when senior Keysun Wise had an 8-yard sack of Robertson on third down.
“We had trouble matching up with all of their skill athletes,” Johnson said. “We didn’t have enough to get enough stops on defense. It’s hard when you really want to run the ball playing from behind all the time.
“We’ve had the character all year, so I wasn’t surprised that we were able to come back like that. We really didn’t get enough stops on defense.”
