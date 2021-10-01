NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High football team may have jump-started its season with a one-point victory at King Philip Regional High last weekend.
That trend for positive performances manifested itself at Community Field Friday night as the Rocketeers scored on their first four offensive series — all during the first quarter — en route to a 42-8 rout of Canton High in a Hockomock League Davenport Division blowout.
Moreover, the win was the 600th in the fabled football history of North Attleboro High.
The Rocketeers (2-2) turned interceptions by Gavin Wells at the Canton 20-yard line and by Tyler Bannon at the Bulldogs’ 27-yard line into touchdowns, while the Big Red defense did not allow Canton to advance the ball beyond its own 48-yard line on five first-half possessions, with the Bulldogs netting just 36 yards of offense.
In marching to a 35-0 advantage by the intermission, North Attleboro welcomed senior running back-quarterback Tyler DeMattio back from COVID-19 protocol as the Rocketeer rambled for 83 yards on seven carries in the first half alone, including a 36-yard blast for a touchdown, while also hitting all five conversion kicks.
Just as impressive was Big Red freshman quarterback Chase Frisoli, making his third start of the season and completing all three of his first-half passes for scoring strikes to Joe Perriello (20 yards) and twice to Wells (36 and seven yards).
A 25-yard game-opening kickoff return by Danny Curran to the North Attleboro 41-yard line was an immediate signal that North was all business.
On the Rocketeers’ first play, Bannon took a pitch and bolted for the left side and a 47-yard gain to the Canton 13-yard line. Two plays later, Bannon followed left guard Keysun Wise and center Jaden Kelsey into the end zone from 11 yards out with just 37 seconds gone.
North made an immediate statement defensively on Canton’s first series too as Perriello and Wise dropped Bulldog runners at the line of scrimmage and Wells defended a third-down pass.
Regaining possession of the ball at the Canton 43-yard line, North Attleboro needed just three plays to find the end zone for a second time with DeMattio finding space behind right guad Dan Locke and bursting into the secondary for a 36-yard, six-point scamper, four minutes into the quarter.
On the first play from scrimmage on the ensuing Canton series, Wells made a diving interception. With North Attleboro taking over the ball, Fristoli found a wide-open Perriello for a 20-yard gain and a touchdown on the next play as North scored twice within a 27-second span.
Three plays into Canton’s next series, Bannon picked off another Bulldogs’ pass for the Rocketeers with a diving snare of the ball.
Three plays into North’s ensuing series, Wells beat a Canton defender one-on-one at the left side pylon, taking in Frisoli’s pass for a 36-yrad TD and a 28-0 lead with 4:20 still left in the quarter.
Frisoli and the Rocketeers engineered a 64-yard, 12-play drive, consuming 5:43, to score their fifth touchdown with Wells gathering in a slant-in pass from the left covering seven yards.
During that drive, Nathan Shultz converted on third down with an 11-yard run to the Canton 30-yard line and DeMattio converted another third down situation with a 14-yard run to the Bulldog 14-yard line.
DeMattio scored his second TD of the game with 5:20 left in the third quarter on a two-yard run. The Bulldogs finally found the end zone with nine minutes left in the game.
North Attleboro returns to action at Community Field Friday for a key Davenport Division game against Foxboro.
