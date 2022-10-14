FOXBORO — A game-ending interception with Foxboro High backed well into its own territory sealed its fate on Friday night, with the Warriors falling at home to North Attleboro High, 19-14.

The Warriors took over possession with 1:01 left in the game, and had the ball spotted on their own 32-yard line, but a penalty backed them well within their own territory on the 13-yard line.

