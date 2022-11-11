NORTH ATTLEBORO — Playing in a rainy deluge, the North Attleboro High football team poured it on as well Friday night at soggy Community Field, storming past Billerica High, 34-6, to punch its ticket to the MIAA Division 3 state semifinals.

The scene was like something out of ‘Friday Night Lights’ as the No. 2 seed Rocketeers stormed ahead early and took advantage of several miscues by No. 7 seed Billerica. The environment of Community Field, already unique in its own nature, proved to be a challenge for the visiting Indians. Fumbled snaps, a missed extra point and missed blocks led to the visitors struggling to slow down the North Attleboro attack as the field progressively became more muddy and wet.

