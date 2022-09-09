ATTLEBORO — Playing to a packed house at Bishop Feehan High’s McGrath Stadium Friday night, the North Attleboro High football team earned head coach Mike Strachan his first win at the Rocketeers’ helm in a dominating 28-6 win over the rival Shamrocks.

A 1986 graduate of Bishop Feehan, the return was emotional for Strachan as he was backed by his home crowd all night, but he was quick to credit his team on playing strong wire-to-wire against a talented Feehan squad.

