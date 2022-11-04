NORTH ATTLEBORO — The second-ranked North Attleboro High football team left no doubt in its win over No. 15 Oliver Ames High Friday night, winning 56-0 to advance in MIAA Division 3 postseason play.

The Rocketeers got on the board early with a Greg Berthiaume 63-yard touchdown after North’s defense forced a three and out. His touchdown was then followed up by another rushing touchdown, this time from Nate Shultz for a 77-yard score to make it 14-0.