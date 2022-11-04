NORTH ATTLEBORO — The second-ranked North Attleboro High football team left no doubt in its win over No. 15 Oliver Ames High Friday night, winning 56-0 to advance in MIAA Division 3 postseason play.
The Rocketeers got on the board early with a Greg Berthiaume 63-yard touchdown after North’s defense forced a three and out. His touchdown was then followed up by another rushing touchdown, this time from Nate Shultz for a 77-yard score to make it 14-0.
Shultz added his second touchdown to his statbook in the second quarter, ripping off a 40-yard score to set up the eventual 12-yard touchdown. Following a Jovany Rivera interception, North capitalized on the turnover with a 6-yard run by Berthiaume to extend the lead to 28-0.
North continued to rack up turnovers, recovering a fumble that led to a Berthiaume 16-yard score to make it 35-0 for the eventual halftime score. Shultz added one more score in the second half, a 57-yard run, before reserves entered the game.
Bishop Feehan 49, No. 3 Peabody 28
PEABODY — The No. 14 Shamrocks knocked off No. 3 Peabody in a win for the Shamrocks where Nick Yanchuk had over 300 yards rushing an four touchdowns.
Dante Bruschi had over 100 rushing yards and three scores as well for the Shamrocks. The Shamrocks took an early lead on a Yanchuk 30-yard rushing score, and both sides traded scores before the Shamrocks were able to get some cushion at 35-14.
Bruschi scored from 3 yards out to make it a two score game, but the Tanners came right back to cut the difference down late in the third at 35-21. Bruschi ran in another touchdown to make it 42-21 with 10;35 to go, and scored following an interception near midfield with under six minutes to go.
The win moves the Shamrocks into the Division 2 Round of 8, and will earn them a game against No. 6 Reading Memorial.
St. John’s Prep 46, Attleboro 7
DANVERS —The No. 10 Bombardiers were chased out of the postseason with a lopsided loss to No. 7 St. John’s Prep.
Attleboro’s lone score came down 46-0, with Shawn Maher hitting Adrian Alves for a 41-yard passing score with 1:45 left in regulation.
Alves ended the say with the lone catch. Maher had 69 yards passing and Matt Harvie had 47 yards passing. Defensively for the Bombardiers Spencer Sherck had 10 tackles, three for a loss.
King Philip 49, Westford Academy 6
WRENTHAM —Second-ranked King Philip routed No. 15 Westford Academy, winning big to advance in Division 2 postseason play.
Kyle Abbott finished the night with 181 yards rushing and two scores, the first score coming on a 40-yard touchdown on King Philip’s opening drive. He followed up in the third quarter with another drive of 40-plus yards for a score.
Also scoring in the win was Noah Minkwitz, Will Astorino and Richard Jeanetti. Tommy McLeish also hit Matt Kelley and Minkwitz for passing scores. Rudy Gately also saw a return to the field after missing a significant amount of time due to injury, recording an interception.
The win moves King Philip deeper into the postseason, with the Warriors now playing No. 7 Marshfield in the Round of 8.
Foxboro 24, Pembroke 21
FOXBORO — Foxboro is moving on in Division 4 play, defeating No. 11 Pembroke on a go-ahead touchdown drive with under two minutes left in the game.
The No. 6 Warriors had 45 yards to gain and 2:20 left to score, and found the connection of Mike Marcucella and Rashaan Lewis to put the Warriors ahead with 1:35 left to go.
Before the fourth quarter score, Marcucella hit Tony Sulham for the first Foxboro touchdown to make it a 10-7 Warriors lead at the time. Marcucella then hit Eddie Feldman for another passing score, this time making it a 17-14 lead for Foxboro.
Pembroke regained the lead at 21-14, and a Sam Carpenter field goal cut the difference down for the two minute drill late in the game. The win moves Foxboro on to the Round of 8 in Division 4, with the Warriors to play No. 3 Bedford.
Rockland 48, Seekonk 22
ROCKLAND —Seekonk saw its postseason run come to an end in its loss to No. 2 Rockland.
The No. 15 Warriors had three touchdowns from Jaden Arruda (11 carries, 58 yards), Harry Murphy (11 carries, 62 yards) and Joey Nolan (8 carries, 39 yards). Distances for touchdowns went 8, 9 and 1 respectively.
Arruda finished with 82 yards passing for Seekonk.