NORTH ATTLEBORO — Were there “three stars” of the game to be recognized, it would be difficult to overlook the contributions that senior Matt Penta, junior Tyler Bannon, sophomore Greg Berthiaume made in enabling the North Attleboro High School football team to slow down the Black Knights of Stoughton High Saturday at Raymond Beaupre Field.
It would be difficult to fathom where the Rocketeers would be, other than atop the Davenport Division of the Hockomock League, without the performance and production of junior quarterback Tyler DeMattio as well.
Penta, Bannon and Berthiaume all made lead-protecting plays during the second half, while DeMattio rambled for 155 yards on the ground and two touchdowns as the Rocketeers earned a 14-6 decision over Stoughton to gain no less than a share of the Davenport Division title.
In stopping Stoughton, it was Penta who provided a bone-jarring tackle on a fourth-down-and-4 play which denied the Black Knights a first down by a yard on their first set of the second half.
In keeping the Black Knights off of the scoreboard for a second time, it was Bannon who recovered a Stoughton fumble at the Black Knights’ 30-yard line to end their third series of the second half, and then provided the fumble-forcing tackle, which Berthiaume recovered at the Big Red 34-yard line with just over a minute remaining.
“It was a physical matchup against those guys,” North coach Don Johnson said. “Those big backs (Christian and Christoper Ais) and all of our little guys coming up and trying to tackle them — I think that we kept them off-balance enough. One guy isn’t going to bring down those big 200-pounders.”
The Rocketeers, with the wind and favorable field position, scored on drives of 44 and 41 yards on their second and third offensive series of the game.
Stoughton netted just 16 yards out of three straight three-downs-and-out sets to start the game, and were forced to punt into the gusty northwest winds. That afforded North to take possession of the ball at the Stoughton 46-, 44- and 41-yard lines to begin its first three series.
DeMattio accounted for 72 rushing yards in the first half on nine carries, creating five first downs. He amassed another 83 yards on the ground during the second half on 13 carries and three more first downs.
“He’s the guy that you want in your foxhole,” Johnson said of his determination and playmaking traits. “There’s no stopping him, he’s going constantly hard in everything he does; pound-for-pound, he’s the toughest kid that I’ve seen in a long time.”
North needed seven plays to get on the scoreboard, a one-yard drive by DeMattio, following the blocking of senior guard Justin Vecchiarelli and junior tackle Keysun Wise. During that drive, DeMattio bolted for 14 yards to the Stoughton 30 on the very first play, and again for 14 yards two plays later to the Black Knights’ 12-yard line.
North exercised a 10-play drive to score again, DeMattio following a block by sophomore tackle Zach Gallagher to find the end zone from five yards out and successfully drill his second conversion kick as well.
Dramatically during that drive, the Rocketeers twice converted fourth-down plays. On a fourth-down-and-1 situation, DeMattio completed a two-yard pass to Jacob Silva to the Stoughton 30-yard line to stretch the first down chain. Then facing a fourth-down-and-2 scenario, DeMattio bulldozed 10 yards to the Stoughon 12-yard line.
Even more notably, North’s defensive front of Robbie Donovan, Dan Hayes, Harry Bullock and Wise held their ground, limiting Stoughton to just 59 rushing yards, with only seven carries going for four yards or longer. The Black Knights didn’t notch a first down or cross midfield until fewer than five minutes remained until halftime.
“The defense kept stepping up and making big plays,” Johnson added.
Also, Stoughton was minus a pair of warhorses in injured running back-linebacker Christian Georges and two-way end Konrad Rogers.
“We worked all week on getting guys to the football, and we have some speed on defense,” Johnson added, noting that Stoughton was held off the scoreboard until the very first play of the fourth quarter, a 43-yard pass from John Burke to Christian Ais.
But North sweated profusely in protecting the lead.
“How many times were they third-and-short or fourth-and-short and didn’t get it?,” Johnson asked of North being unable to convert five second-half offensive sets, despite starting series in good field position at the 33-, 34-, 30-, Stoughton 30- and 30-yard lines. “We needed to get that one more first down and we were also working the clock. They don’t throw the ball a lot, so the field position game worked in our favor.”
North was unable to convert a fourth-down-and-5 play at the Stoughton 15-yard line with just over seven minutes left. But three plays later, the Rocketeers regained possession when Bannon dropped a Black Knight runner and took control of the fumble.
North was unable to convert a fourth-down-and-1 play at the Stoughton 7-yard line with just over three minutes left.
Then on a fourth-down play from its 40-yard line, North botched a snap from center on a punting situation, resulting in a loss of 20 yards and presenting Stoughton with the ball at the 20-yard line and single digits left on the clock. Fortunately for the Big Red, both passes went awry.
“Defense wins games, championships, it was the biggest game of the season,” Bannon said.
“We could never get that third score; if we could, then we could relax a bit, but we never finished it on offense,” Johnson said. “They were doing a good job on us shutting down the edge, so he’s (DeMattio) the safest way to run off-tackle. We had those drives and didn’t score, but we left them with a longer field.”
The road to the Davenport Division title travels to Foxboro Friday for the Rocketeers.
