NORTH ATTLEBORO — Now that’s Big Red football!
Within a span of 10 minutes in the second half, the North Attleboro High football team’s defense turned a fumble recovery by senior Jackson Motrel, a pass interception by junior Colby Fied, and another pass interception by senior Russ Dunlap into touchdowns.
Along with over 200 rushing yards, 111 of which were supplied by junior Jacob Silva, the Rocketeers snapped a three-game losing skid and won for the third time this season, trumping North Quincy 35-20 at Beaupre Field in a non-playoff game.
The Big Red turned a 7-6 advantage at intermission into a 28-6 lead with nine minutes remaining to be played.
“We’ve gotten better, but we’re still our own worst enemy,” North coach Don Johnson said. “I saw a great (Bill) Belichick quote a few days ago: “You can’t win until you keep from losing.”
North handsomely stopped the Raiders cold on three consecutive series in the second half.
Montrel ended North Quincy’s second series of the second half on the very first play with a fumble recovery at the Raiders’ 20-yard line. Three plays later, Tommy Whalen scored from four yards out.
Three plays into North Quincy’s third series of the second half, Feid picked off a Raider pass at the North 48-yard line and returned the ball to the 26-yard line. Four plays later, North senior QB Casey Poirier scored from two yards out.
Then on the 12th play of North Quincy’s fourth series, Dunlap electrified the Rocketeers. After completing a third-down play and a fourth-down play for first downs, advancing to the Rocketeer 8-yard line, Dunlap ended the threat by intercepting a pass and then breaking up the middle of the field, veering to the left sideline and racing 98 yards for the TD. And with the fourth of five successful conversion kicks by junior Justin Vecchiarelli, North owned a 22-point lead.
“We had fewer mistakes,” Johnson said of North taking advantage of an apparent (but dropped and later fumbled) pass interception by North Quincy, which was ruled an incomplete pass. Two plays later, Montrel recovered a Red Raider fumble.
“We haven’t had much luck this year for sure,” Johnson added.
North crossed midfield on its first three series of the game, and by halftime had netted 148 yards on 21 plays, but lost a fumble at the Raiders’ 30-yard line, and a third-down QB sack ended its first set.
North’s defense repeatedly ruined the Raiders — Dunlap dropped a North Quincy runner for a 3-yard loss on a third down; and senior captain John Kummer tackled a Raider for no gain on a first-down play at the North 26-yard line, with the series ending with a missed field goal.
The Rocketeers seized the lead on their second series of the game, as Poirier directed a 72-yard, seven-play march, with Silva carrying the ball five times for 43 yards. Poirier iced the set by completing a 27-yard scoring strike to senior captain Ethan Friberg.
The Raiders matched that with a 72-yard, 15-play series that consumed seven minutes of the clock, only to have a penalty on the first conversion play, then a conversion rush fail.
The Rocketeers, with junior Dylan Eberle engineering a 64-yard, eight-yard march, scored their fifth TD with just over four minutes left. Whalen and Alex McCoy barged for back-to-back eight-yard gains, then the latter scooted 21 yards to the Raider 14-yard line to set up a 13-yard TD run by Eberle.
“We ran the ball last week against D-Y, but didn’t finish; we turned it over twice inside the 10,” Johnson added. “That’s what we’ve been doing. The running (26 carries for three yards or more) was a good sign.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.