NORTH ATTLEBORO — The storied rivalry of Attleboro and North Attleboro High football opens another chapter this week, with another classic clash on tap at Community Field in the 101st iteration of their Thanksgiving Day series.
For one coach on Thursday, their familiarity with “Hilda” — the trophy given to the winner of the Thanksgiving game winner — is well-established having been a winner of the trophy as a North Attleboro student and Attleboro’s coach.
“A hundred-and-one years we’ve been doing this, right?” North Attleboro head coach Mike Strachan said. “Playing for Hilda and decorating our helmets, it’s such a storied rivalry. The tradition that goes along with it, there isn’t anything better, in my mind, in the state. I think both communities know the importance of the game and they all really enjoy this game. To be apart of it, we’re fortunate.”
For Attleboro, head coach Jim Winters acknowledges the historic rivalry as it is with this being his first year involved in the cross-town showdown — and looks to his playing days at Foxboro High when he and the Warriors would Mansfield, as the closest comparison to what is to come on Thursday.
“Coaching-wise, this is definitely a difference. Silver Lake, Pembroke, that’s only a 12-year rivalry, that’s kind of fresh,” Winters said. “When I was at Oliver Ames it was OA-Sharon, which wasn’t that long. You’d have to go to my playing days. I played for Foxboro, so Foxboro-Mansfield obviously was a huge game. Foxboro in general, we drew those huge crowds.
“I’m sure this will be the biggest crowd that I’ve coached in front of,” Winters added. “Community Field is one of my favorite fields. I like being close, I like the atmosphere. I’m excited, it feeds your energy.”
The Rocketeers return to the field with a slightly sour taste in their mouth following their MIAA Division 3 semifinal loss to Wakefield Memorial last week. North just wasn’t good enough, a rare occurrence for Big Red considering they were winners of five in a row entering the game.
The Bombardiers, on the other hand, were given an early Division 1 playoff exit by eventual state finalist St. John’s Prep, before embarking in consolation play.
With North acting on short rest, Strachan said there’s not too much time to go deep into the prep, but the main messages remain the same as they do every week while also trying to remain as healthy as possible.
“I think that’s the biggest thing, getting healthy,” Strachan said. “There’s not a lot we’re putting in, because in three days, we don’t have a lot of time. The Wakefield game was a hard game, physical game, so we’ve got to play right and get off on third down. We can’t give them too many opportunities.”
On the flip side, Attleboro has had plenty of time to prepare for the game, having more than a week of rest. Winters said getting healthy over the last week has been necessary.
“I think, at the very least, it enables us to get a little healthier,” Winters said. “We didn’t have the physical demand on our kids that they had. I think our kids got a little healthier, which helps us. We needed it, we were kind of banged up throughout the year.”
Winters did mention a positive to North’s recent run, where the Rocketeers may be bruised, but game-ready compared to the Bombardiers, who took the time to bring themselves back to full strength.
“They’re in game mode, they’re fresh and have been going full tilt,” Winters said. “Everything’s been serious. We kind of took a few days off to relax, so I think you can kind of look at it either way.”
Strachan made note of the ample talent from the blue and white side, pointing to Anthony Salviati, Adrian Rivera, Ayden Ramirez, Matt Harvie and the McKenna brothers of Brody and Cole in a diverse “multiple” look offense and defense.
“They’re dynamic. They’ve got athletes all over the place,” Strachan said. “They’ve got a number of athletes that can get the job done and obviously Jim (Winters) has done a great job. They’re very well-coached and they give you a handful because they can do so much offensively. Defensively they’re attacking, very sound. We’re going to have our hands full. It’s going to be a good game and it’s going to be something where we play our best to have a chance to win.
Winters also noted the abundance of skill players on Attleboro’s side, which boasts one of the leagues’ best rushing tandems in Greg Berthiaume and Nick Shultz.
“This is probably one of the bigger North Attleboro teams that they’ve had in the past,” Winters said. “The line is big, big tight ends, and they’ve got some running backs that are big and physical as well. That’s the key, their strength is in the run game and that has to be our number one focus.”
Looking at the recent Thanksgiving day picture the Bombardiers last won in 2019, under current head coach Mike Strachan. North won last year in a low-scoring 14-6 final. This week, without a Hockomock division title on the line for either side, it’s all about good old fashioned bragging rights for the next calendar year.
“Nobody talks about the records or anything you’re playing for other than you beat North Attleboro,” Winters said. “They want bragging rights for the whole year. That’s Thanksgiving in general. It’s that Thanksgiving rivalry that carries over into every sport.
“They’ll be talking about this at basketball or baseball games. Our kids are definitely fired up. They want to take down North Attleboro,” Winters said.
Kick from North Attleboro’s legendary Community Field will come at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning.
NORTH ATTLEBORO vs. ATTLEBORO
Series began in 1921
101 overall meetings
North Attleboro leads, 63-30-8
Thanksgiving games
2021 — North Attleboro, 14-6
2020 — No season
2019 — Attleboro, 13-7
2018 — North Attleboro, 20-7
2017 — North Attleboro, 14-6
2016 — North Attleboro, 41-13
2015 — Attleboro, 34-21
2014 — North Attleboro, 29-27 (OT)
2013 — Attleboro, 34-19
2012 — North Attleboro, 38-14
2011 — North Attleboro, 14-7
2010 — North Attleboro, 55-36
2009 — North Attleboro, 45-12
2008 — Attleboro, 12-10
2007 — North Attleboro, 24-14
2006 — North Attleboro, 18-0
2005 — North Attleboro, 48-8
2004 — North Attleboro, 33-14
2003 — North Attleboro, 21-0
2002 — North Attleboro, 34-6
2001 — North Attleboro, 33-7
2000 — North Attleboro, 36-8
1999 — North Attleboro, 22-8
1998 — North Attleboro, 21-6
1997 — North Attleboro, 14-0
1996 — North Attleboro, 36-0
1995 — North Attleboro, 27-23
1994 — Attleboro, 22-8
1993 — North Attleboro, 47-29
1992 — North Attleboro, 19-16
1991 — North Attleboro, 40-9
1990 — North Attleboro, 52-6
1989 — North Attleboro, 62-14
1988 — North Attleboro, 40-8
1987 — North Attleboro, 34-0
1986 — Tie, 6-6
1985 — North Attleboro, 28-0
1984 — Attleboro, 7-3
1983 — North Attleboro, 33-0
1982 — North Attleboro, 13-7
1981 — North Attleboro, 24-13
1980 — North Attleboro, 9-7
1979 — North Attleboro, 20-6
1978 — North Attleboro, 7-0
1977 — Attleboro, 14-13
1976 — North Attleboro, 13-7
1975 — Tie, 22-22
1974 — North Attleboro, 26-8
1973 — North Attleboro, 13-12
1972 — North Attleboro, 28-0
1971 — Attleboro, 14-8
1970 — Attleboro, 20-13
1969 — Attleboro, 15-0
1968 — Attleboro, 6-0
1967 — Attleboro, 30-0
1966 — North Attleboro, 19-6
1965 — North Attleboro, 14-0
1964 — North Attleboro, 22-14
1963 — Attleboro, 14-6
1962 — Tie, 6-6
1961 — North Attleboro, 8-6
1960 — Attleboro, 12-0
1959 — Attleboro, 14-6
1958 — Attleboro, 6-0
1957 — North Attleboro, 12-7
1956 — North Attleboro, 20-0
1955 — North Attleboro, 6-0
1954 — Tie, 0-0
1953 — North Attleboro, 23-0
1952 — North Attleboro, 12-0
1951 — Attleboro, 13-8
1950 — Attleboro, 13-7
1949 — Attleboro, 26-7
1948 — Attleboro, 53-12
1947 — Attleboro, 31-6
1946 — Attleboro, 32-7
1945 — North Attleboro, 14-12
1944 — North Attleboro, 27-0
1943 — North Attleboro, 13-0
1942 — Attleboro, 20-13
1941 — Attleboro, 27-12
1940 — North Attleboro, 7-0
1939 — North Attleboro, 7-0
1938 — North Attleboro, 20-0
1937 — Tie, 6-6
1936 — Attleboro, 7-0
1935 — North Attleboro, 7-6
1934 — North Attleboro, 6-0
1933 — Attleboro, 20-0
1932 — Attleboro, 19-7
1931 — Attleboro, 13-7
1930 — North Attleboro, 24-0
1929 — Tie, 6-6
1928 — Attleboro, 32-0
1927 — Attleboro, 32-0
1926 — Tie, 0-0
1925 — Tie, 0-0
1924 — North Attleboro, 10-0
1923 — North Attleboro, 26-0
1922 — North Attleboro, 6-0
1921 — North Attleboro, 12-0
Non-holiday games
2021 — North Attleboro, 28-7
2015 — North Attleboro, 14-0
2014 — North Attleboro, 24-14
2013 — Attleboro, 14-0
- 1998— North Attleboro, 33-14
- — MIAA Division 3A Super Bowl.