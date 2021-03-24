NORTON — Norton High football coach Jim Artz is hoping that the MIAA conducts a health and safety survey shortly after the abbreviated spring Fall II season is completed. Artz, along with other area coaches, are interested in the amount and variety of injuries sustained after student-athletes have been away from their customary training habits and competition for more than a year.
“That’s what I’d like to see that, the number of kids who have been hurt because they haven’t been prepared,” Artz said after losing his two-way lineman, star Lancer wrestler Ray Rodriguez, for the season after he suffered a knee injury during the first half of last weekend’s season opener at Bellingham.
Rodriguez necessitated one of two first-half ambulance calls during the game due to injuries. Artz ran through his list of Lancers currently on the injured list heading into Week Two.
“We have a hip, a knee, a toe, a finger, a back,” he said of the Lancers’ walking wounded, resulting in sophomores and freshmen being summoned to lend depth to the 45-player varsity game-day roster.
“I think that we’ve lost six two-way starters, which is devastating for a program like ours,” Artz said.
Norton now has just three seniors starters.
“That makes it a totally different ballgame when you have to bring on the underclassmen,” he said. “It’s gotten so that we’ve had to convert a tight end and a running back into linemen, we have freshmen as backups. We were already young, but we’re now younger than before.”
Norton has a 5 p.m. kickoff Friday at Medway High in its second Tri-Valley League game of the season.
Bishop Feehan at Austin PrepHaving a bye week on the calendar after absorbing a season-opening loss has been a godsend for coach Bryan Pinabell and the Shamrocks as they head to Austin Prep for a noontime kickoff Saturday in a schedule change from an original Friday date.
“With our team, as young as it is, having the extra week was an opportunity for us to re-set some things, to look at some film,” Pinabell said. “We have a lot of kids who have never been starters before.”
Tackle Carter Campbell and guard Dom Novio are the lone seniors with extensive experience on offense. Senior fullback Miles Hannah, senior receiver Billy Oram and senior tight end Aaron Counel were in reserve roles as juniors.
“The senior leadership with Carter (Campbell) as captain has been great at getting kids up to speed,” Pinabell said. “The only way that these kids are going to learn is to be put into the fire.”
Tri-County at Southeastern Regional
Put the ball into the hands of quarterback Angel Velez or running back T.J. Sedam and let their feet do the talking is pretty much the theory for a productive Tri-County High offense.
“We’re excited about what we can do, the potential,” Cougars coach Kahn Chace said.
Tri-County ran up 287 yards and 18 rushing first downs, with a 6.4 yards per rush average in beating Old Colony last week. That led to 14 first-half points and 16 second half-points, to such ball control that the Cougars possessed the ball 10 more minutes than Old Colony with more than 300 yards of net offense.
“Our line played well, we had only one turnover and we didn’t give up a sack, so that was encouraging,” Chace said. “That was only one game, we still have to get better,” he said.
The Cougars visit Southeastern for a 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday.
Seekonk at Somerset Berkley
Vernon Crawford won’t be just happy to stand on the sidelines directing his Warriors and, hopefully, orchestrating a victory in their season debut. He will be more happy for the senior members of his team as they are presented with an opportunity to play and showcase their skills.
They include quarterback J.T. Moran, running back Robbie LeBeau, lineman Brenden Santos and wide receiver Nathan Clarke.
“We have those six or seven seniors who are anxious to play,” Crawford said of the Warriors’ 6 p.m. kickoff Friday at Somerset Berkley.
“These kids want to be out there, to finish up their careers the right way,” Crawford said. “It will be interesting to see what they can do with so much time off and not a lot of time to prepare. I think that we’ll be OK. We have a good product.”
Dighton-Rehoboth at Old Rochester
Falcons coach Dave Moura is banking on the experience of having 17 seniors on the field as cornerstones for success as D-R travels to Greater New Bedford Voke Saturday for a 4 p.m. SCC game against Old Rochester.
“We’ve been very fortunate too (health and COVID-19 issues), we’re healthy,” Moura said. “We’ve been coming along well, just trying to get better every day.”
The Warriors are coming off of a preseason scrimmage with Case.
“The kids are excited to get back out there, we’re starting to blend,” Moura said. “We have good senior leadership, making sure everyone is doing the right things (masks and protocol). If we block well, if we tackle well, then good things will happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.