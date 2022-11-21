NORTON — The Norton High football team will look to cap its season on a strong note Thursday morning when the Lancers host Tri-Valley League foe Bellingham High in their 26th Thanksgiving Day clash.

The Lancers have plenty to be thankful for this season despite being plagued with injuries and youthful inexperience that left them in some tough spots, leading to their 1-7 record.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.