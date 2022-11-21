NORTON — The Norton High football team will look to cap its season on a strong note Thursday morning when the Lancers host Tri-Valley League foe Bellingham High in their 26th Thanksgiving Day clash.
The Lancers have plenty to be thankful for this season despite being plagued with injuries and youthful inexperience that left them in some tough spots, leading to their 1-7 record.
“They’re an outstanding group of kids,” Norton head coach Jim Artz said. “I wouldn’t trade them for an area team that is 9-1 or 10-0. I wouldn’t trade them for the world. They’re fantastic young men.
“I give our seniors a lot of credit. It would’ve been very easy to cash in the chips and be done with it, but they’ve kept working hard.”
Bellingham sits at 5-5-1 on the season and Artz noted that the Blackhawks are a well-coached team, led by Jeremiah and Dasha Domercant — the younger twin brothers of Stonehill football standout Chris Domercant — in skill positions that make them hard to miss.
The well-coached sibling playmakers will keep Norton busy with their tight-knit bond that makes them much of the Bellingham offense.
“They’re talented. They’ve got a good, young group over there,” Artz said. “They’ve got the Domercant twins that will play quarterback, running back and receiver. They’ve got a really good chemistry between the two. They’re well-coached. We’ll have our work cut out for us.”
The Lancers have shown progress toward becoming a better team, but Artz feels the team took a step back last week in it’s loss to Dighton-Rehoboth.
“I think right up until last week, we had been getting better,” Artz said. “We played Dedham really tough, a great game, were 14-14 late in the game against undefeated league champion Dover-Sherborn and we had a good win against Sharon. Then the wheels kind of fell off when we went up 14-0 last week. It was kind of a step backwards.”
Artz knows what his Lancers will have to do this week to get back on track and end the season on a high note.
“We can’t turn the ball over, that’s been our Achilles heel,” Artz said. “Or an ill-timed penalty or a brutal turnover that seems to let the wheels spin off. If we don’t turn the ball over and tackle well, I think we have a very good chance to win.
“If we don’t win the turnover battle, and we don’t tackle well, it can get away from us pretty quick,” Artz added.
Norton and Bellingham will kick off at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Norton High School.
Holiday series 1967-71, 2002-present
1972-2001 — Did not play.
