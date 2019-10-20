MILLIS — The Norton High Lancers are Tri-Valley League champions!
Coach Jim Artz and the Lancer football team came away from Millis High with a 20-0 victory and captured the TVL’s Small School Division title.
“Winning the league title outright was quite an accomplishment for the kids,” Artz said of his Lancers, who notched their fourth straight win and possibly positioned themselves for a home game for the MIAA playoffs.
Impressively, after losing and being shut out by Foxboro and Medfield in its first two games, Norton has won four straight games and concluded its Small School Division slate at 4-0, one game ahead of second-place Medway.
Norton QB Colin Cochrane twice found Hunter Murphy for touchdown passes as Norton scored on its first two offensive series, and with two conversion kicks by Brett Lapinski, owned a 14-0 lead at the midway mark of the first quarter.
Norton senior 6-foot-1, 225-pound defensive end Ayinde Williams dominated the line of scrimmage to such an extent that the Lancers limited Millis to less than 100 net yards of offense, never allowing the Mohawks inside the 20-yard line and just twice across midfield.
Sean McNichols plucked off a Millis pass too, and the Lancers scored their third touchdown as a result of a fumble recovery.
Murphy, the Lancers’ 6-foot-4, 215-pound senior tight end, was on the receiving end of scoring strikes of 18 and 28 yards from Cochrane to finish off Norton’s first two offensive sets.
Norton built a 20-0 halftime lead in most dramatic fashion as 6-foot-3, 280-pound senior defensive tackle Jameson MacNaught recovered a Millis fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.
The Lancers return to Adams Field for a 2 p.m. kickoff with Dedham Saturday.
Bishop Feehan 56, Coyle-Cassidy 0
TAUNTON — Bishop Feehan High was able to run north, east, and west very well, while quarterback Brady Olson found two of his passes reach the end zone as the Shamrocks routed Coyle-Cassidy 56-0 in an Eastern Athletic Conference game at Hopewell Park.
Senior Nick Norko reached the end zone for three touchdowns, scoring on runs of one, eight and 42 yards as the Shamrocks won their second game of the season.
The victory kept Bishop Feehan (2-4) in line for an MIAA playoff berth, “But we’ll be doing some scoreboard-watching,” said coach Bryan Pinabell.
The Shamrocks need King Philip to beat Oliver Ames and Stoughton to top North Attleboro next weekend in Hockomock League games to enhance Bishop Feehan’s status.
“We jumped OA with this win, now we have to also see what Plymouth North does against Duxbury,” Pinabell said of several scenarios. The Shamrocks have a bye date on the calendar next weekend.
Olson, a junior, fired a 31-yard scoring strike to Caleb Fauria and a 34-yard TD toss to Craig Scharland. Paul Castro added 74 rushing yards.
The Shamrock defense set the tone as both Thomas Roy and Tim Downey recovered Warrior fumbles.
Canton 18, North Attleboro 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The unbeaten Bulldogs of Canton notched victory No. 6 of the season and their fourth shutout as well in blanking the Rocketeers at Beaupre Field in a Hockomock League game.
“It’s a one-possession game at halftime, but then we had terrible field position the entire second half,” North coach Don Johnson said. “We went three-and-out on our first series and then Canton scored.”
The Bulldogs were most effective in neutralizing North QB Tyler DeMattio, stacking six defenders on the line of scrimmage. North (2-4) suffered its first shutout setback of the season.
North’s defense forced (one by Colby Feid) and recovered a pair of first-half fumbles, both by Ethan Friberg, but the Rocketeers were unable to capitalize. Feid also had a pass interception.
North still had a chance to recover in the third quarter, driving to the Canton 30-yard line, but a holding penalty stalled the drive. “We had some trouble on offense, we moved the ball in spurts,” Johnson added.
Canton took a 6-0 lead on a 13-yard run by Johnny Hagan in the second quarter, and increased the margin to 12-0 in the third quarter on his eight-yard run. Kyle Fitzgerald added an 18-yard run in the fourth quarter.
The Rocketeers return to the road Friday against Stoughton, the 7 p.m. contest to be staged at Canton High.
