PEABODY — The Norton High football team was shut out on Saturday afternoon, losing on the road to open the season, 34-0, to Bishop Fenwick.
The Lancers trailed 7-0 through the first quarter and saw the deficit swell to 21-0 by halftime. Breakdowns across both sides of the ball led to a long day for the Lancers, said head coach Jim Artz.
“We did not play good football at all,” Artz said. “We did a poor job coaching, a poor job playing, it was just mistakes all over the place.”
Norton’s quarterback Jake Ogilvie passed for over 100 yards on eight passes, although he had two interceptions. In total, Norton had three turnovers.
The rushing attack also struggled throughout the game. “(It was) non-existent,” Artz said.
Norton (1-0) travels to Canton on Friday.