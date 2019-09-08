NORTON — Foxboro High football coach Jack Martinelli and former assistant coach Jimmy Artz, now the head coach at Norton High, don’t have many qualms defensively about their squads.
But there still remains a lot of work to be done offensively.
The Warriors denied the Lancers on four tries inside the into the end zone after Norton ventured past midfield, while intercepting two passes and posting five quarterback sacks en route to a 7-0 win at Adams Field Saturday in the season opener for both teams.
“The bottom line is that it’s a win,” Martinelli said. “Norton came to play, they’ve got some tough kids and what I’ve learned all along is that the other team practices too.”
Foxboro was unable to advance past midfield on six series during the first half and forced to punt five times. In the second half, the Warriors took advantage of a pair of Norton penalties to score the lone touchdown of the game on a 2-yard run by junior Mike Norvish four plays into the fourth quarter.
The Lancers were flagged twice for offensive holding penalties, taking away potential better field position and were forced to punt from their own 12-yard line.
Foxboro took possession of the ball at the Lancer 39 and 11 plays later, quarterback Shayne Kerrigan and running back Bob Yerardi made enough plays to put the Warriors into the end zone.
Kerrigan completed an 11-yard pass to Ryan Hughes, advancing the ball to the Norton 18, then converted a fourth down with a 7-yard pass to Luis Sulham. Yerardi had 13 rushing yards on the series while 6-foot-4 senior left-footed kicker Tyler James split the uprights with the conversion kick.
Norton had an opportunity to knot the score in the fourth quarter, advancing to the Foxboro 5-yard line with just over five minutes remaining, but a pair of sacks by T.J. Perry and Anton George on third down was followed by Jon Moses blocking a fourth down pass to deep-six the Lancers’ chances for the equalizer.
The Lancers forced Foxboro to punt with just over two minutes left, but Norton lost control of the return and George recovered the fumble, leaving the Warriors with the ball at the Norton 34-yard line.
Norton crossed midfield three times on its five first-half series — to the Foxboro 48 on its second drive, to the Foxboro 37 on its second drive and then initiating its fifth series at the Warrior 37.
That first chance ended when Perry, Foxboro’s senior strong safety, intercepted the ball at the 30-yard line. Norton’s best chance, starting a drive at the Foxboro 43 with 2:57 left before halftime, was undermined again by an interception by senior free safety Elijah Harris.
“Too many mistakes, it’s the youth in us, it’s the inexperience in us,” Artz said. “We don’t have that identity yet — we don’t know what we are. We’re still trying to figure them out as players and what we are (doing) as coaches.”
The Lancers hurt themselves with eight penalties, including six in the second half where they were able to net just 49 yards of offense.
Foxboro mustered just 26 rushing yards, completed just two passes and had one first down in the first half.
Norton defensive end Hunter Murphy blocked a second down pass on Foxboro’s second series to squash that chance; linebacker Ethan Meissner-Nelson well defended another second down Warrior pass on Foxboro’s third series; safety Jack Patalano knocked down a Foxboro third down pass on its next series; a QB sack by Aynde Williams and pass defense by Dolan Wilke stopped Foxboro cold on its fifth drive.
“The offense will come, but we’re a very good defensive team,” Martinelli said of the Warrors who host King Philip on Friday.
“We can’t start at first and 20, first and 25 on offense, we can’t be constantly backed up — we have a long way to go,” Artz said.
The Lancers are off until Sept. 20 when they visit Medfield.
