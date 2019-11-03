FRANKLIN — Tri-County Regional High football coach Kahn Chace knew that it would not be a good day for the Cougars when botched snaps from center on the very first play of two of their first three offensive series resulted in lost fumbles Saturday.
The Cougars surrendered touchdowns to Randolph High on three consecutive possessions in the first half as the Blue Devils rambled for a 44-14 victory in their MIAA Division 8 playoff game.
The Cougars amassed 244 rushing yards, with sophomore Angel Velez gaining 105 yards and senior quarterback Tyler Saunders totaling 49.
Meanwhile, senior Jason Beaulieu not only intercepted a Randolph pass in Cougars’ territory to end one Blue Devils’ drive, but then recovered Kolbie Blakely’s onside kick to start the second half at the Blue Devil 47-yard line.
“Our kids fought their butts off,” Chace said. “They (Randolph) were just better.”
The Cougars surrendered 329 rushing yards to Randolph with quarterback Derrick Revolus amassing 177 yards and scoring three TD’s, while running back Jamari Robinson totaled 104 yards and scored twice — the Blue Devils gaining five yards or more on 23 of their 43 rushing plays.
“The MIAA seeding put us in a tough position,” Chace said of the Cougars with five wins being seeded No. 4 behind No. 3 seeded South Shore Voke with four wins. “And we’re playing a team (Randolph) that shouldn’t be in the division. But when you have a Division 6 school in Division 8, this is what happens.”
The Cougars (5-3) were no match for the Blue Devils’ strength or size, while Tri-County running backs Jordan Pina and Tim Holden were both minimal contributors due to injuries.
Saunders guided Tri-County on a 70-yard, seven-play series in the second quarter, buoyed by the blocking from center Owen Lopez, then a 47-yard, six play scoring march to start the second half, reducing the deficit to 28-14.
Randolph responded on its the next series with Robinson touching the ball five times for 18 yards, including a fourth-down conversion, then taking in a 19-yard scoring strike from Revolus.
The Blue Devils drove 54 yards on nine plays on their second series of the game to take the lead. Revolus completed a third-down pass for 14 yards to the Tri-County 6-yard line.
The Cougars’ second fumble presented Randolph the ball at the 50-yard line and on the very first play, Robinson broke free from no less than four Tri-County would-be tacklers to reach the end zone.
An 18-yard Cougar punt presented Randolph with prime field territory on its very next series, starting at the Tri-County 42-yard line. On the very third play, Revolus bolted through the Cougar secondary for a 34-yard TD romp.
“We were a little banged up and when you play the bigger schools, it makes a difference,” Chace said.
The Cougars got on the scoreboard midway through the second quarter on a terrific drive with Velez barging through the Blue Devils for gains of 13, 11 and 12 yards — behind Lopez and the guards Chris Cummings and Caleb French — eventually scoring from three yards out.
The Cougars had prime field territory too, at their 43 and 45 yard lines, to begin first half drives which resulted in fumbles. Tri-County also advanced to the Randolph 13-yard line late in the second quarter after Velez had burst through the line for gains of 15, 11 and 16 yards, but third- and fourth- down plays resulted in five lost yards.
The Cougars threw a scare into the Blue Devils by scoring on their initial drive of the second half after Beaulieu’s recovery of an onside kick. Velez burst 23 yards to the Randolph 13-yard line and then Saunders scored from two yards out.
“The turnovers early changed the complexion of the game,” Chace said of his Cougars (5-3). “We did some good things, but we didn’t have the bodies to match up with them.”
