NEW BEDFORD — The Tri-County Vocational High football team will be hungry for some payback as an appetizer for this Thanksgiving.
The Cougars never led in their MIAA Vocational Schools playoffs’ semifinal game Friday night, falling to the Cougars of Old Colony Regional 29-20 at Greater New Bedford Voke.
Old Colony clung to a 22-20 lead going into the fourth quarter and made it 29-20 when Matt Bumpus bulled over for his second 1-yard TD run of the game with 6:16 remaining. Tri-County then drove the ball to the Old Colony 3-yard line, but fumbled it away with a little over three minutes remaining to come up short.
“It was a highly competitive game, but they were better up front,” Tri-County head coach Kahn Chace said. “I’m really proud of the way our guys competed.”
Tri-County (5-6) dropped its fourth in a row while Old Colony advances to the Vocational Schools Super Bowl on Dec. 3 against the winner of Saturday’s other semifinal between South Shore Voke and Blue Hills Regiona.
Tri-County and Old Colony will meet again in their annual “Cougar Bowl” Classic Wednesday at Old Colony in Rochester with a 6 p.m. kickoff in the traditional Thanksgiving Day holiday game between the two Mayflower League members.
Old Colony opened the scoring in a wild first quarter as Blake Dennison took the second snap of the contest for a 54-yard touchdown run 28 seconds into the game.
Tri-County answered with a five-yard touchdown run by quarterback Tyler Saunder to tie it with 7:10 remaining in the quarter as Cole Blakely booted the first of his two extra points. Old Colony came right back with another scoring drive, with Bumpus taking it in from the 1-yard line with 2:21 left in the quarter to regain the lead at 14-7.
Once again, Tri-County rallied, reaching the end zone on a 6-yard scamper by Jordan Pina, but Blakely missed the extra point attempt to keep Old Colony ahead, 14-13.
Old Colony struck for another touchdown before the half and got the two-point conversion to take a 22-13 lead into the intermission as Pina finished the half with 90 yards rushing on 14 carries while Saunder had eight carries for 44 yards.
Tri-County’s defense shut out Old Colony in the third quarter, allowing the visitors to pull within 22-20 when Saunders found Blakely for a 17-yard touchdown toss with 1:43 remaining in the quarter and Blakely kicked the extra point.
