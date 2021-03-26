FRANKLIN — For the third consecutive weekend, the Attleboro High football team was unable to enter the end zone.
Facing a 10-point first half deficit, the Bombardiers suffered a 17-3 loss to Franklin High Friday in a Hockomock Leaue game at Pisini Field.
Colby Briggs kicked a 31-yard field goal for Attleboro (0-3) in the final minute of the third quarter.
On the first play from scrimmage on the Panthers’ ensuing offensive set, Mack Gulla bolted 64 yards for a touchdown with four seconds left to make it a 14-point lead for Franklin entering the third quarter.
The Panthers put up points in the final two minutes of both the first and second quarters. Franklin took the lead on Parker Cheuvront’s 28-yard field goal with 1:54 left in the first quarter.
Franklin gained a 10-point lead when quarterback Jared Arone combined with Shane Kindred on a 19-yard scoring strike with 1:25 left until halftime.
The Bombardiers return to Tozier-Cassidy Field Friday for a 6 p.m. kickoff against Taunton.
Somerset Berkley 38, Seekonk 0
SOMERSET — The Blue Raiders’ ground game ran it up on the Warriors in their South Coast Conference season opener.
Somerset Berkley held a 24-0 lead by halftime and limited Seekonk to a pair of offensive possessions in the second half.
Seekonk senior quarterback J.T. Moran rushed for 30 yards on nine carries, while completing nine of 23 passes for 81 yards. Robbie LeBeau rushed for 25 yards on six carries for Seekonk, with two receptions for 20 yards.
The Warriors twice reached the Blue Raiders’ 30-yard line in the first half, but a bad snap ended one series, while another was ended on downs. Seekonk visits Case Friday.
Medway 42, Norton 21
MEDWAY — The Lancers surrendered 20 first-half points in their Tri-Valley League loss.
“I couldn’t be any prouder of the kids, how hard that they fought and with nine kids either new or in new positions on the field,” Norton coach Jim Artz said.
Tom Mulvaney returned a kickoff 75 yards for a third quarter touchdown for the Lancers. In the fourth quarter, Matt Kirrane connected with Collin Lyons for a 48-yard scoring strike.
Mike Kertzer made a big tackle on a punt return by Medway, forcing a Mustangs’ fumble that set up Norton’s first TD, a 3-yard run by Jahvon Morson in the second quarter.
The Lancers (0-2) scored touchdowns in both the third and fourth quarters. In the third quarter, a Mulvaney run into the end zone cut the Medway lead to 20-14.
Norton forced a Medway punt, but on the ensuing Lancer series, a strip-sack and a lost fumble resulted in the Mustangs’ fourth TD.
Linebacker Sam Lombardi, lineman J.D. Artz and safety Jake Braga all had strong games for the Lancers.
Norton has an April 3 TVL game at Millis.
