FRANKLIN — Due to health and safety concerns, the MIAA has instituted a “ticketless” policy for its football playoff series. Fans must visit the school-specific website https://gofan.co/app/school/MA22172 to purchase tickets.
In MIAA Division 2 playoffs Friday night, King Philip will entertain Chelmsford at 7 p.m., Mansfield hosts Barnstable at 6:30 p.m., and Bishop Feehan hosts unbeaten Reading at 6 p.m.
In Division 3, North Attleboro hosts Plymouth North Friday at Community Field at 7 p.m., and in Division 4, Foxboro will host Newburyport at 7 p.m.
