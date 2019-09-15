HOLLISTON — The Holliston High Panthers just might be the best football team in the Tri-Valley League.
Holliston senior quarterback Matt Arvanitis threw for three TDs and rushed for another as the Panthers piled up 446 total yards of offense in beating the Shamrocks 48-14 Saturday in a non-league contest.
One play, a pass interception by Arvanitis, who returned the ball some 88 yards for a touchdown just before halftime, changed the complexion of the game.
“We had a nice drive down to the Holliston 4-yard line, it’s 27-7 at the time and we figure we can cut it to 27-14 by halftime” Bryan Pinabell, the Bishop Feehan coach said. “They get the pick-six, and instead of it being a 13-point game, it’s a 28-point game.”
The Shamrocks tied the score at 7-7 in the first quarter on a 3-yard run by senior Caleb Fauria. Nick Norko added a third-quarter touchdown.
“We didn’t tackle well,” Pinabell said of the Panthers amassing 206 yards rushing. “And our special teams didn’t play well.”
The Panthers scored five first-half touchdowns, en route to the 28-point lead by intermission.
The Shamrocks (0-2) will make their home debut at McGrath Stadium Saturday with a 3 p.m. kickoff against North Attleboro.
Tri-County 20, So. Shore Voke 0
HANOVER — The Tri-County Regional High football team presented new head coach Kahn Chace with his first victory, but it took a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to complete a 20-0 conquest of South Shore Voke.
A pass interception and 48-yard return for a TD by the Cougars’ Angel Perez early in the fourth quarter and the first of two conversion kicks by Kolby Blakley gave Tri-County a 13-0 lead.
Tri-County drove 65 yards for its initial touchdown, a one-yard run by QB Tyler Saunders.
“We came out a little bit flat and lacked some execution,” Chace said of the Cougars, who allowed South Shore Voke across midfield just twice and never inside the Tri-County 20-yard line.
The Cougars went without a turnover, but a trio of 15-yard illegal blocking penalties stifled Tri-County.
Jordan Pina added a 40-yard TD run for Tri-County in the fourth quarter. Tri-County makes its home debut Saturday with a 1 p.m. kickoff against Cape Cod Tech.
