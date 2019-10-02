ATTLEBORO -- Bryan Pinabell knows the intricacies of the football program at Malden Catholic High School, having served on the sidelines there.
A Foxboro resident, Pinabell left Malden Catholic after five years this past summer to become the head football coach at Bishop Feehan High School, after having served as a football coach, baseball coach, and chairman of the Social Studies Department at Malden Catholic.
How odd is this? His former football team is 0-4, while Pinabell's Shamrocks are 0-4.
"We're optimistic, it's a one-week season for us," Pinabell said of bringing the Shamrocks to Malden Catholic Friday for a non-league game.
"I believe that we're better than an 0-4 team. But at the end of the day, it boils down to three things -- one, critical plays at critical moments; two, we haven't had a lot of luck, but a lot of that too is for us being able to create our own luck; and three, the injury factor."
The Shamrocks have been torpedoed by the season-ending knee surgery of running back/linebacker Nick Gugliotta, while also having two-way end Caleb Fauria (concussion protocol) and guard/linebacker Jack Bullock on the injury list.
"We've had to play some guys we haven't anticipated," Pinabell said of the promotions to prime-time varsity duty. "But, playing a lot of young kids will help us down the road."
Pinabell will have a few "new wrinkles" in the Shamrocks' offensive playbook for Malden Catholic. Bishop Feehan will also have to be alert defensively for Malden Catholic's wing-T offense. "You have to be on your toes defensively; it's just getting lined up and trusting your guys. If you follow the ball, you'll get beat.
"It's (wing-T) a different type of challenge. It's old-school, but we're optimistic."
Dover-Sherborn at Norton
NORTON -- Norton High coach Jim Artz notices the positives right away, coming off of a victory over Bellingham. "The kids have that little bit more of confidence coming into practice, there's more pop in their step, the practices have been at a high level, very productive," the first-year Lancer mentor said.
The TVL game with unbeaten (3-0) Dover-Sherborn is now set for 3:45 Friday at the Lancers' Adams Field. "There's not much change in preparation moving the game from night to the afternoon," Artz said. "It's a regular week of preparation, but we're going to have our hands full.
The Raiders, with six straight MIAA playoff appearances, have scored 55 points over three games. "Dover-Sherborn has a talented quarterback (Kirby Ryan) and a great group of receivers," Artz added. "They put a lot of pressure on your defense, so we have to make sure that we have the kids in position to make plays."
Seekonk at Wareham
SEEKONK -- The Warriors are coming off of their first loss of the season, yielding 35 points to Apponequet, "but that was kind of deceptive," Seekonk coach Vernon Crawford said. "We shot ourselves in the foot with a lot of penalties, some key mistakes, having a touchdown called back, being stopped in the red zone three times."
The good news for the Warriors is that Wareham is 1-5 in its last six home games, but Seekonk will still have to stop Viking running back Gilly Jalo, who has eight TDs in three games.
Seekonk and the Lakers played a seven-point game most of the way. "It was back-and-forth, but we have to be better defensively," Crawford said. Wareham is 2-1 on the season. "We had a lot of learning mistakes; we're still trying to become a better football team."
Tri-County at Cardinal Spellman
FRANKLIN -- "We've had some sickness, so it was a good time to have a bye week," Kahn Chace, the Cougar coach said. "It also gave us a chance to go back to some basic, to cure up some things and maybe add a few new wrinkles. With a new staff, we're still getting used to each other."
The Cougars have a herculean task against Cardinal Spellman (3-0). "They're up two divisions from us, so right from there it's definitely a step up in the competition for us," said Chace. "They're much bigger and faster than us, so we have to take care of the ball."
Old Rochester at Dighton-Rehoboth
REHOBOTH -- The Falcons are looking for win No. 1, but not because of a lack of effort. "It's just a matter of getting experience, we're young," D-R coach Dave Moura said of his Falcons. "We're working on it, winning that first one and going on from there."
Unfortunately for D-R, ORR (2-1) put up 42 points against Greater New Bedford last weekend, with running backs Jackson Cote (five TDs this season) and Cam Brezinski, along with QB Ryon Thomas, being the most productive.
"It's just a matter of getting more experienced players out there," Moura added, as the Falcons have scored just two TDs and 17 points over three games. "It's just getting things down, playing at a higher tempo, playing consistently for four quarters."
