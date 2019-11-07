SEEKONK — As head coach Vernon Crawford has seen it throughout this season, no opponent of his Seekonk High football team can prepare for the passing wizardry of junior quarterback J.T. Moran, nor should they underestimate the Warriors.
That is why Seekonk reversed a 34-point loss to Case earlier in the South Coast Conference season with a victory in overtime over the Cardinals. That win advanced the Warriors into the semifinals of the MIAA Div. 7 South playoffs Friday at Abington.
“Abington is not as powerful as they have been in the past,” Crawford said of the 6-3 Green Wave, who lost their first three games, but then won games by margins of 20, 18, 29, 32, seven and 48 points.
“The biggest game for me is them against Mashpee (a 42-6 loss),” Crawford said, noting their improvement since then. “Their running back, their offensive line, they stick with what they’ve done well. We’ve seen them a lot in the playoffs.”
“They’re going to send five or six guys defensively. We have to make sure that we execute and do the little things right. If we come out and take it one play at a time and limit our mistakes, we’ll be fine. We can be victorious.”
One of the season-long issues for Seekonk has been a lack of depth, having to two-platoon many players. Crawford even had Moran on the defensive line against Case.
“Abington lines up like they’re in a wing-T, but it’s an I-formation that they run,” Crawford said. “We’ll load the box up again, like we did against Case.
“They run a lot of sweeps and try to keep you off of the field. They want you to make mistakes. We have to commit one more man at the line of scrimmage that they can block and see what happens.”
Durfee at Bishop Feehan
Bryan Pinabell believes that the Shamrocks are a much better football team than 2-6 their record. Being without injured running back Nick Gugliotta has been one issue and another is now the loss of two-way end Caleb Fauria (broken leg) and guard-linebacker Jack Bullock.
The Hilltoppers (3-5) come calling next, coming off a 35-6 win over Bishop Stang. The Shamrocks played their best game of the season in losing at Hingham last week in the Division 3 playoffs.
“We played a tough schedule this year,” Pinabell said. “We played really good teams and that showed against Hingham.
“We’ve dealt with adversity all year, whether it’s injuries or plays here or there that determined a win or a loss,” he added. “We’ve had a great week of practice and we executed the game plan. As usual, it comes down to a couple of plays.”
As well as Bishop Feehan played last week, “we have to avoid a letdown (against Durfee),” Pinabell cautioned. “They have good skill players, good speed. They’re going to run right at you. We’re going to have to do a really good job of tackling.”
Norton at Westwood
The Lancers are hoping to move the football, even without tight end Hunter Murphy and running back Jahvon Morson, who are both undergoing concussion protocol in the wake of their MIAA Div. 5 playoff shutout loss at Foxboro.
The Lancers (5-3) have no definite advantage against the Wolverines (2-6) playing on the road Friday night.
“We have to play really well to beat them, we have to play better on both offense and defense,” Artz said of the Lancers barely netting 100 yards against Foxboro while surrendering over 200 yards rushing.
Westwood has lost five straight games, by margins of seven, 34, 21, 13 and 48 points.
“Physically, they’re a little bigger than us, but not much,” Artz said. “It was a physical game for us last week and we’re going to have some different people in there.”
Dartmouth at Dighton-Rehoboth
Friday night will be kind of a homecoming game for D-R head coach Dave Moura, a former Big Green gridder.
“It’ll be nice to play them at home,” Moura said of the clash of 2-6 teams at the Falcons’ Robert T. Roy Field.
“We know them, they know us, but being my alma mater, there’s really no added incentive, we just want to win a football game,” Moura said. “Their record is deceiving in that they start five sophomores and play a tough schedule.”
The Falcons dropped a Div. 4 playoff game at Nauset Regional by seven points.“We had a good chance to win it,” Moura said. “We’re healthy and we’re still hanging in there, just trying to get better every week. Like we keep reminding the kids, there’s a lot of football left in the season.”
Tri-County at Blue Hills Regional
“Both teams are similar,” Tri-County coach Kahn Chace said of the Cougars’ clash with another Mayflower League member. Blue Hills lost to South Shore Voke in the Division 8 playoffs last weekend, while the Cougars fell in their playoff game to Randolph.
“We’re both coming off playoff losses and both teams have a lot of injuries,” Chace said.
Tri-County will be without virtually its entire backfield of quarterback Tyler Saunders and running backs Jordan Pina and Tim Holden.
“We still have a lot to play for, we have four games left,” Chace said.
The Cougars will play in the MIAA Vocational Schools playoff on Nov. 23 as the No. 1 seed. “We’ve had to make some changes with the injuries that we have. We can’t say that these games don’t mean something.”
