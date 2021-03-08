ATTLEBORO — Attleboro High football coach Mike Strachan is preparing for the 2021 season like no other.
Putting COVID-19 health and safety protocols in place, never mind sketching up a game plan, have become paramount priority. At this stage of the academic calendar year, playing any football game is a reward as far as the Bombardiers are concerned.
And Strachan has already checked to ensure that the lights are operable at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
“It’s going to be a challenge,” Strachan said of the start to the season. “There are some things that we have to clean up, but everyone is excited to play.”
The Bombardiers make their season debut Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. at Milford High and then return to Tozier-Cassidy Field to start the home portion of the schedule March 20 with a 1 p.m. kickoff against King Philip.
“Everyone is excited to get back at it,” Strachan said of reassembling his team, even with weight room and sideline restrictions, and with assistant coach and 45-player roster limitations.
“We have a good senior group setting the tone for us, we’ve been able to get a lot of work done and the practices have been crisp,” Strachan added, despite some inclement weather and cold temperatures. “I’m very satisfied with how the team has responded.”
The Bombardiers possess two of the best offensive weapons in the Hockomock League in running backs Michael Strachan, Jr. and Kaiden Murray. The younger Strachan (6-2, 225), a senior fullback-linebacker and URI commit, is tough to tackle due to his strength. Murray (5-10, 180) is a junior speedster who can score on every touch of the ball.
Junior fullback Fred Wheaton (5-11, 185) is brimming for a breakout season as is junior quarterback Blake Garzaro (6-2, 180).
The Bombardiers have good size in tight end target Chris Dame (6-4, 220), a junior. The wide receiver cast includes junior Hayden Hegarty (6-4, 195) and sophomore Anthony Salviati (5-8, 160).
Up front on the line for AHS will be college prospect Chris Leonardo (6-3, 275), a junior tackle. The other tackle will be basketball standout Alvin Harrison (6-1, 220), a junior.
“Chris is a really special kid, he’s one to watch,” Strachan said of Harrison.
Senior captain Ryan Grover (5-11, 195) will open at center, flanked by senior captain Trainor Sherck (5-11, 200) to the left and junior Adam Struminski (6-2, 245), another Bombardier hoopster, to the left.
“Michael and Kaiden are two dynamic kids, we’re looking forward to what they can do,” Strachan said. ”And Wheaton is a really tough kid, that’s a good group.”
At the moment, Attleboro will rely on its experience to fill the defensive unit. Junior Isaac Pereira (6-3, 320) and sophomore Isaiah Miranda (5-10, 240) will both see action, with Leonardo, Dame and Harrison up front. Strachan thinks that their bold natures and quickness will be assets in putting pressure on opponents.
The Bombardier linebacking cast includes junior Ryan Betts (5-10, 195), Strachan, Wheaton, Murray and Sherck,
“That could be the strength of the team,” Coach Strachan said.
Starting at cornerback will be senior William Runey, III (5-10, 175), senior Jaden Royster (5-10, 175) and Salviati.
“William, also a basketball and lacrosse guy, is looking real good,” Strachan said.
The Bombardiers concluded the 2019 season with a 6-5 record, qualifying for the MIAA Division 1 South playoffs.
“I like our athletes, but I think that we’re going to be a very methodical type of team,” Strachan said of playing power football, emphasizing blocking and the running back and being fundamentally strong on defense.
“Like any team, you want to protect the ball and minimize your turnovers and penalties,” he added.
The greater concern centers on team health and not having any COVID-19 pauses on the calendar.
“Hopefully, we can get five or six games in and the 100th anniversary game with North Attleboro (on April 24),” Strachan said. “If somebody gets sick and you have to quarantine or if some other team gets into the situation, you hate to say it, but you could lose some of the season.”
