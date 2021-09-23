NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Who scheduled the Shamrocks, Hornets and Warriors on consecutive weekends for the North Attleboro High football team?
"The scheduling against three good teams was purposeful," North coach Don Johnson said of losing to Bishop Feehan, losing in overtime to Mansfield, and now invading Macktaz Field Saturday morning at 10 a.m. to face the Warriors of King Philip High in a game that was originally scheduled for Friday night before the postponement was announced Thursday night.
“With the new rating system, it's all about margin of victory (or loss), perhaps even more so than your number of wins and losses,” Johnson explained of the new MIAA ratings format in cooperation with MaxPreps, with the first ratings of the season to be released next week.
“So it's an advantage to play good teams whose average margin of victory will be high. All three of our non-league games were against good teams, who should generate a maximum opponent margin of victory that will help our overall rating.”
Coach Brian Lee’s Warriors are gaining steam, having won their first two games -- stunning Boston College High and winning on the road at Needham.
Notably, Lee has moved sophomore Tom McLeish into the QB role and converted QB Charlie Grant into a receiver. All McLeish did at Needham was complete four passes for 102 yards, including two TD receptions to Grant.
The Warrior defense was on the field for 32 minutes, with Needham snapping 40 plays. However, KP had four takeaways with a trio of fumble recoveries.
“KP looks good,” Johnson said of his scouting report. “They may not be as big up front, but they get off the ball and attack you at the line of scrimmage more aggressively than any other team. There's no lateral action like we see in teams running zone-blocking schemes.”
North is thinking that its weapons -- Tyler Bannon, Greg Berthiaume, Nathan Shultz, Dan Curran, Gavin Wells and Tyler DeMattio -- will be able to stretch the KP defense.
“Defensively, they always challenge you by moving people around and blitzing from everywhere,” Johnson said. “We need to keep them honest by being balanced with both the run and pass game.” And also for the Rocketeers to defend KP running back Ryan Gately, McLeish, and Grant. North limited Mansfield to just 27 rushing yards. "They have good skill kids and adding McLeish to the mix gives them even more flexibility with Grant.”
For Johnson and the Rocketeers, getting a win would enhance their status.
“The real risk in scheduling those good teams is the toll that it could take on our physical health,” Johnson added. “We knew we wouldn't have a lot of depth this year, so keeping people healthy is a priority. We also knew that we would be playing several inexperienced players that would take time to develop. We saw notable improvement in several players from week No. 1 to week No. 2.
“The problem is, we need to win a minimum of three games to qualify for the playoffs, and the schedule doesn't get much easier in the Davenport division games.
“You don't get better by playing weak teams."
