WRENTHAM — For the King Philip Regional High Warriors, it’s another step on the road towards the MIAA playoffs. For the Attleboro High Bombardiers, it’s a step to take toward becoming the football team that they envisioned.
Attleboro invades KP’s Macktaz Field Friday night for a Kelley-Rex Division clash, and an important Hockomock League clash in determining the goals for both teams.
The Bombardiers may have played their best four quarters this season last week, limiting the potent Milford offense to 14 first-half points while gaining yardage on offense, but not enough to reach the end zone.
The Warriors notched victory No. 3 of the season at Taunton High last weekend, with junior running back Ryan Gately and the KP offense putting 30 points or more on the scoreboard for the third time this season.
“They make plays, they’re not going to pretend that they’re something else,” AHS coach Mike Strachan said of the Warriors, who place a premium on defense, toughness and gaining enough yards on offense via the pass or run.
“They’re going to come out and play smash-mouth football and they’re good at it,” Strachan said of the Warriors, who have surrendered three touchdowns in three games, but have won by margins of 13, 24 and nine points. “They’re a gritty team, we have the greatest respect for coach (Brian) Lee and his staff.”
“I’m pleased that we try to find a way to win,” Lee said of his Warriors, who have been able to make plays when they need them. “Sometimes we run it, sometimes we have to throw it, sometimes we hang in there and make some plays on defense.
“That’s kind of the team that we are because we’re not really great at one thing. We’re kind of OK at a few different things.”
For example, kicker Matt Kelley booted three field goals against Taunton.
Meanwhile, Strachan was encouraged by the progress and potential of the AHS offense against Milford.
“We just didn’t close,” Strachan said. “We put ourselves in decent position and that’s our message, we’ve got to close.”
Lee is concerned about the size of the Bombardiers and King Philip’s inability to move the ball during the second halves of their games, citing a one-point loss to North Attleboro as an example.
“We’re going to have to work on finding that answer,” Lee said. “I think it’s a game that’s scary, because they (AHS) haven’t had the success that they’ve wanted. When you look at them, though, they have this kid who can do this, they have all those big dudes on the line. They’re a team that, all of a sudden, they can put it together.”
Strachan hopes so too.
“It’s going to be a battle,” Strachan said. “We’re expecting a really good game.”
Milford at Mansfield
If there is any chance for the Hornets to repeat at Kelley-Rex Division champions, Mansfield must beat unbeaten Milford. Coming home after a loss to Franklin, there are similarities between the Panthers and Scarlet Hawks, according to coach Mike Redding.
“It’s just another week in the Kelly-Rex and everybody is tough,” Redding said. “This is a big one though if we want to stay in the race as anybody can beat anyone in our league.”
For Redding, creating a run-pass mix on offense, minimizing penalties and making plays of impact defensively are imperative against a team like Milford.
“Milford is very similar to Franklin with the spread offense, but bigger up front and a more
physical running back and quarterback that can both run hard,” Redding said. “They have some playmakers too on the perimeter that you have to keep in front of you.
“The focus for us is back to basics, good fundamental football, run the ball to
set up the pass and limit penalties. We didn’t execute well against Franklin early and the game
got away from us, but our guys battled and we just have to play cleaner.”
Medway at NortonIt has been two weeks since the 3-0 Lancers last played a game. The bye week in the schedule could not have occurred at a better time, according to coach Jim Artz as the film sessions and position reviews have prepared Norton for its TVL schedule.
“Absolutely, the time off has helped,” Artz said. “We had a couple of kids dinged up, there were a lot of benefits to the week off. The downside is that you didn’t play for a week.”
Medway is 3-1, losing only to Holliston while Norton has allowed just two touchdowns over its three games.
“Their quarterback can throw and run, they have a very good running back and they’ll be bigger than us,” Artz said. “It’s too early to say that we’re the two best teams in the (Small School) division.”
Seekonk at Dennis-Yarmouth
The Warriors had a bye date on the calendar last weekend, allowing for some bumps and bruises to heal, while offering coach Jason Azulay more time for individual and positional coaching, while adding a page or two to the playbook.
“We got way more in,” Azulay said of preparation for a non-league game against an 0-4 Dolphin team.
Azulay believes it’s more important how the Warriors play than worrying about an opponent. “D-Y is much better than their record, they’ve lost to three unbeaten teams.”
Victory No. 3 of the season for Seekonk is quite possible.
“We had about four or five kids out (with injuries), so the time has allowed us to get them back,” Azulay said. “We did a lot of the x’s and o’s work. The week off game us time to put some more stuff in, offensively and defensively.”
Old Rochester at Dighton-Rehoboth
According to Falcon coach Kevin Gousie, it’s more than taking one or two PAT points that has prevented D-R from being unbeaten.
“We should have won the game last week (one point loss to Greater New Bedford,” Gousie said. “It’s been a couple of things here and there, we didn’t execute point after tries. We’re getting there and ORR is another big test for us, they’re a solid football team. They do things the right way.”
ORR lost to Dartmouth, has two wins and had a bye date on the calendar last week.
The Falcons’ defense has been taxed, making two good plays, then having a miscue.
“We’ve given up some big plays, that’s been our Achilles’ heel on defense,” Gousie said. “You can’t make mistakes against ORR, or any team for that matter. Teams will take advantage of them.”
Bishop Feehan at Arlington Catholic
To become the complete football team that coach Bryan Pinabell envisions, the Shamrocks must develop a passing game for quarterback Aidan Crump. The Shamrocks threw the ball just twice in beating Archbishop Willams while junior Cam Burns rambled for nearly 300 yards on the ground.
“When Nick (Yanchuk) went down, it was just trust our offensive line and let’s go,” Pinabell said of the trust he has in the line of juniors. “We didn’t change a whole lot, we put in a couple of tweaks in. We knew Cam was going to get five or six carries (a game) and spell Nick.”
“They’re (Arlington Catholic) very athletic, it’s almost like they play basketball on grass,” Pinabell added. “They spread you out, they’re going to create problems for us defensively We feel we can go right at them, we’ve put a couple of tweaks in the passing game.
“We’re going to need to be able to throw the ball.”
Stoughton at Foxboro
Since losing their season opener to Milford, coach Jack Martinelli’s Warriors have scored 38, 51 and 47 points, outscoring their foes by an average of nearly 37 points. That means nothing against the Black Knights according to Martinelli.
“Last week, we kind of felt that Hopkinton was a trap game,” Martinelli said of the Warriors possibly overlooking the Hillers in favor of their Davenport Division opener against Stoughton.
Could Foxboro also be looking ahead this week to next week’s game against North Attleboro?
“I don’t see it, there’s no need to look past Stoughton because they’re a good football team,” Martinelli said. “We still have a lot to prove, a lot to get better at. We did what we had to do to win that game (Hopkinton). The last three weeks we’ve been able to get a lot of kids on the field that might not normally get there — develop depth and just the chance to get out on the field on a Friday night.”
