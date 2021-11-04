ATTLEBORO – Bishop Feehan High football coach Bryan Pinabell says that his team’s next foe will be the toughest that it has faced all season — and he’s right.
The Reading High Rockets, owning an 8-0 mark, visit McGrath Stadium for a Division 2 playoff game Friday in a 6 p.m. kickoff, having won games this season by margins of 19, 4, 4, 34, 9, 38, 42 and 25 points.
In the Rockets' last game, quarterback James Murphy rushed for five TDs against Lexington. The junior has completed 105 passes for 1,460 yards and 14 touchdowns while senior running back Colby Goodchild has piled up 688 yards and 13 TDs.
“Murphy is a phenomenal QB, he’s got three good receivers and up front, No. 77 (tackle Tom O’Brien) , is 6-6, 295, a big kid,” Pinabell said. “Other than him, we match up pretty well with them up front.
“We can compete against them," Pinabell added. "I think this will be one of the better matchups of the (playoff) weekend. There are two keys to this game, one is to control the football (and the clock to keep the Reading offense off the field). We have to have a methodical running game and eat the clock.
“And secondly, it’ll be similar to the Bishop Fenwick game (a 12-point Shamrock win) --- they only got 15 points. They can get as many yards as they want. But we don’t want to give up the big play and don’t give up points. It’s going to be a hell of a game.”
Norton at Pittsfield
The reward (punishment?) for winning its first six games of the season for Norton will be a 2 ½-hour bus ride to Berkshire Community College Saturday. That’s where the No. 9 seed Lancers (6-1) will face No. 8 seed Pittsfield (6-1).
“We have nobody to blame but ourselves,” Norton coach Jim Artz said of the misfortune that fell upon the Lancers by being shut out at Dover-Sherborn. The Generals of Pittsfield lost their first game of the season to Waconah Regional and then won six straight, putting up 52, 58, 40, 44, 50 and 54 points on the scoreboard.
After making strides in the run-pass game for six straight weeks, executing blocks along the line, making tackles and defending the pass on defense, the Lancers played their worst four quarters of football.
“We didn’t do what we were supposed to do,” Artz said.
Seekonk at Stoneham
The MIAA Division 6 playoff seedings and rankings have unbeaten (8-0) Stoneham as No. 1, but according to Seekonk coach Jason Azulay, the Spartans haven’t met a foe like the Warriors yet.
There is a common foe, Dennis-Yarmouth, whom the Warriors lost to by 21 point while Stoneham beat the Dolphins 42-13.
“They’re a senior-heavy team, play in a good conference and they’re ranked No. 20 in the whole state,” Azulay said of Seekonk’s challenge.
With three wins by the Warriors, the season improvement has been bite-size. There’s room for more, according to Azulay.
“It’s really exciting to get in the playoffs, we’ve had some nice wins,” Azulay said. “We’re playing with a lot of heart, a lot of energy. The task for us is to keep the ball moving on offense and make some tackles. Those guys are good.”
Dighton-Rehoboth at Archbishop Williams
The Falcons didn’t surprise coach Kevin Gousie as much as they may have surprised themselves in beating a Division 5 playoff team, the defending South Coast Conference champion Apponequet.
Quarterback Hendrix Pray led a 30-point production in the Falcons first win on the road this season. Gousie reports that his Falcons are healthy and eager to meet the challenge of a Catholic Central League member. The Bishops only have two wins, over Bishop Stang and Arlington Catholic.
