ATTLEBORO — With his first season as head coach of the Attleboro High football team now under his belt, the Bombardiers’ Jim Winters looks for bigger, and better, things to come this season.
The Bombardiers went 5-6 last fall after opening the season 3-0, taking wins over Durfee, Bishop Feehan and New Bedford. After a tough run through late September and early November the Bombardiers capped their home schedule with a win before a tight one-possession loss to North Attleboro on Thanksgiving.
The plan for the Bombardiers, and Winters, this fall is to build on that foundation.
“It’s been nice. It’s kind of like we’re hitting the ground running,” Winters said. “They kind of understand how we coach, the style and how practice is going to be. They’re picking up a lot of things we did from last year. I feel like, this year, we hit the ground running as opposed to last year where we were teaching everything new.”
The Bombardiers lost a number of key players from a year ago. Spencer Sherck, Anthony Salviatti, Ayden Ramirez, Aiden Hochwarter, Cole McKenna, Isaiah Miranda and Ethan Lako were all key in what made Attleboro tick on both sides of the ball.
The process of replacing such a number of important athletes is nothing new for high school football. For Attleboro, the process includes finding an entirely new secondary on the defensive side of the ball and patch some holes in the offensive and defensive lines.
“Attleboro, the reality is, we’ve got 90 kids in the program, ... there’s going to be a lot of expectations that kids will need to be replaced,” Winters said. “There’s a lot of impact kids that left. We have to replace the whole secondary. As of right now, we have a healthy competition going on.”
That competition made for a fun first few days through camp, said Winters, pointing to some players putting extra work in through the offseason to make sure they’re ready to stand out.
“It has made for a great offseason,” Strachan said. “I think kids are coming in saying ‘Hey, there’s a spot there for me if I work hard.’ Some of those kids have been in the weight room the whole time and really put the work in and done everything they possibly can to be the best versions of themselves.. On the flip side, I think the senior leadership has been pretty good as far as still being able to help the other kids along.”
Among the notable names that have come out and impressed this preseason is Attleboro’s leading rusher from a year ago, senior running back Adrian Rivera, who ran for 590 yards to go with 121 yards receiving and 45 tackles on defense. Other notable players heading into the season will be senior tight end/defensive end Jackson Huntington, senior running back/linebacker Brody McKenna and senior defensive back Aiden Pantages.
Joining them in the mix with a strong camp is Matt Harvie, a three-year starter at quarterback who is again on track to be the starter for his senior season.
“We’re going on a three-year starter at quarterback,” Winters said. “He has a grasp of the offensive and he’s keeping everyone up. He’s coaching the kids up as far as what they need to do. Not only does he know his position and what he needs to do, he knows the other positions as well. It’s huge having a three-year starter there.”
The Bombardiers open the fall season on the road against Old Rochester Regional on Sept. 8.
“They’re a Div. 4 team but they’re a powerhouse in Div. 4,” Winters said. “They’ve always been a playoff contender. ... They’re big, physical kids and run a little bit of option. It will be a change of pace for us. ... It’ll be a tough task but I’m excited for it.”