ATTLEBORO — With his first season as head coach of the Attleboro High football team now under his belt, the Bombardiers’ Jim Winters looks for bigger, and better, things to come this season.

The Bombardiers went 5-6 last fall after opening the season 3-0, taking wins over Durfee, Bishop Feehan and New Bedford. After a tough run through late September and early November the Bombardiers capped their home schedule with a win before a tight one-possession loss to North Attleboro on Thanksgiving.