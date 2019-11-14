ATTLEBORO — It’s the “Battle of the ‘Boro,” Attleboro that is, when the Bombardier football team of Attleboro High hosts crosstown rival Bishop Feehan Saturday afternoon at 4 in a non-playoff game at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
The walking wounded of Bishop Feehan have won two of their last three games, taking a final minute victory at McGrath Stadium against Durfee.
The walking wounded of Attleboro High ended a four-game slide by creating six takeaways in a shutout of Norwood.
Both teams have been riddled by injuries. While the Bombardiers likely will have senior QB Jason Weir and junior fullback-linebacker Michael Strachan in uniform, there are a handful of others banged up and bruised, such that no less than five sophomores have moved into the starting lineup.
The Shamrocks will be without two of their primary offensive weapons, Nick Gugliotta and Caleb Fauria, with season-ending leg injuries.
“I coached Gugliotta in Pop Warner and he is a terrific athlete,” AHS coach Mike Strachan said of the Shamrock running back-linebacker. “He is a special athlete, a great player and a leader. Their QB (Brady Olson) is a very good player and their tackle (senior Matt) Achin is a very under-rated player.
“Bishop Feehan is a good football team no matter what their record says. We’re both fighting for every win that we can get.”
The Shamrocks (3-6) could very well be 6-3 were it not for one or two game-changing plays in losses by margins of five, 11 and seven points.
The Bombardiers (4-5) are looking to finish over .500 and taking the greater Attleboro area championship, having their Thanksgiving Day game at North Attleboro.The Bombardiers dominated their game last weekend at Norwood, owning a 28-0 lead by halftime, having six takeaways.
“The important thing is that we’re getting healthy,” Strachan said. “We’ve had good numbers in our freshmen and sophomore classes and we’re bringing those kids along, they’re getting chances to play because of the injuries that we’ve had.”“These kids want to compete, we’re going to need them. It’s about trying to build the program the right way.
“The next two games are absolutely very important to us,” Strachan emphasized. “These two games are as big as any two games that we will play. When you have games against Bishop Feehan and North Attleboro and all of that tradition, these games are truly meaningful.”
Dighton-Rehoboth at Norton
Back in August, the Falcons and Lancers scrimmaged. Admittedly, both the Falcons and Lancers are vastly different teams then as they are now according to respective coaches Dave Moura and Jim Artz.
The Lancers put together a five-game win streak and won the Tri-Valley League Small School Division title. But have losses in their two past outings.
The Falcons have staggered, having but two wins, “but we’ve lost four games by either the margin of a field goal or a touchdown,” Moura said. “We could easily be a 6-3 team instead of a 2-7 team.”
Moura has repeatedly praised the work ethic of his Falcons from week to week in practice. “The attitude has been great all season long and defensively, we typically doing give up a lot of points. It’s just been our inability to score in the red zone which has been a detriment,” he added.
The Friday night (7 p.m.) game at Norton’s Adams Field should be close and very competitive.
Both the Lancers and Falcons are coming off of setbacks. D-R, an MIAA Division 4 Super Bowl participant last season, dropped a three-point game to Dartmouth. Norton yielded 41 points in a non-playoff game at Westwood.
“Both teams are similar, but we’ve got a lot of injuries that we are dealing with,” Artz said of the Lancers being without its top running threat (Jahvon Morson) and top receiving threat (Hunter Murphy).
Norton trailed 21-14 at the half against Westwood, “we were all right, but we didn’t capitalize once down their end and we didn’t play very well defensively,” Artz added.
Cohasset at Seekonk
Seekonk High coach Vernon Crawford maintains that if his Warriors “come ready to play” they can beat anyone in Division 7. He thinks that his Warriors have a very good chance of upstaging the No. 1 seed, Cohasset (6-3) in the Division 7 playoffs, in the non-playoff game.
While Seekonk lost to No. 2 seeded Abington, Cohasset was being blanked by Nantucket. “We just came out flat in the first half of that game, all of their points (23) came in the second quarter. “We played a good second half, but it’s hard to come back from three touchdowns.”“And they scored on every which way that you can think of — a fake punt, a fourth down and 13-yard play. We’re just looking to get to 1-0 this week.”
Cohasset is a running, ball-control type of team, so Crawford figures that if the Warriors’ offense can stay on the field and dictate field position, the opportunities for a win are enhanced. “We had a lot of kids come out for our team this year, a lot of kids who have learned to play and gotten better each week, we just have to play hard from the opening whistle.”
Tri-County at Hull
FRANKLIN — The Cougars are in a “must win” situation. That is beat the Pirates in the Division 8 non-playoff game and host the Mass. Vocational Schools title game in Franklin Nov. 23. “If we win, we’re in and get a home game,” Kahn Chace, the Tri-County coach said. “I’m learning more about this because if we lose, then we may be out.”
Both Tri-County (5-4) and Hull (4-5) are similar in size and styles.
“They are a scrappy team, they’re well-coached and they’ve gotten better throughout the year,” Chace said, hoping that two of the Cougars’ offensive weapons, Tim Holden and Jordan Pina are healthy for the kickoff.
“What’s important for us is that we have to fix our defensive problems,” Chace said of the Cougars have allowed 44 points (to Randolph) and 34 points (to Blue Hills) in losing their last two starts. “We’ve had a great week of practice, but this will not be an easy game for us.
“And this will be quite an experience for the kids playing at Hull. It’s a long ride, it’s like going to the end of the world. They have a new facility, but it’s right on the (Boston Harbor) ocean, so it’s going to be cold and windy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.