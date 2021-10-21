MANSFIELD — Mansfield High football coach Mike Redding is certain that the Hornets have yet to play their best four quarters yet this season through six games.
“Last week (in a 23-7 win over Attleboro), we played well on both sides of the ball, but left a lot of points off the scoreboard with five turnovers and two failed fourth down and short yardage situations,” Redding said of the Hornets getting better and more productive.
After all, for the first time in three games, the Hornets didn’t face a halftime deficit, even if it only was a 14-7 edge over the Bombardiers.
The task at hand at Alumni Field Friday night for the Hornets will be the Taunton High Tigers (4-2), who can be explosive with their athleticism.
“If we can pull everything together over the next two weeks, we’ll be a tough draw in the playoffs,” Redding said, being ranked sixth in the MIAA Division 2 picture. “We are doing a little bit of watching the power ratings and it looks like one more win gets us in, and two more wins gets us a home game.”
The Hornets have become a prolific passing team with quarterback Conner Zukowski having completed 82 passes for 863 yards and nine touchdowns. The Hornets have four players with more than 100 receiving yards on the season in Trevor Foley (22 for 328), Drew Sacco (15 for 142), C.J. Bell (12 for 219) and Dana Johnson (11 for 145).
“The most important thing is build momentum heading into the playoffs,” Redding said. “Taunton is very dangerous and very athletic on offense. They’re moving the ball against everyone. We’ll need to score a bunch of points Friday to hold them off. “
Foxboro at Canton
Jack Martinelli was more than happy that the Warrior defense did not surrender a first-half touchdown, while the offense produced three second half TDs to beat defending Davenport Division champion North Attleboro, 21-14 last week.
In doing so, Foxboro is in line to take its first divisional title since 2015, its first full possession of first place since 2010.
“Our field position in the first half was a negative for us,” Martinelli said of the Warriors’ offense and running back Dylan Gordon being unable to find yards. “We really couldn’t get a whole lot going.
“I was happy with the defense, they kept points off the (score) board and it didn’t hurt us.” Martinelli added.
The Warriors are looking for a strong start against the Bulldogs.
“I hope so, that was our game plan last week too,” Martinelli said. “Other teams practice too.”
North Attleboro at Oliver Ames
As coach Don Johnson and the Rocketeers view it, even with two wins so far this season, “there is still a lot of football left to be played,” Johnson said. “While we may be behind the 8-ball as far as a Hockomock League (Davenport Division) title is concerned, these next two games become very important for qualification and seeding in the Division 3 playoffs.
OA has a deceptive 2-4 record in that the Tigers have played a lot of close (four games by margins of 10 points or less).
“OA has a very explosive running back who must be contained, and they can throw the ball,” Johnson said. “Their record is deceptive.”
Upon further review of game film from a loss to Foxboro, Johnson said of fruitless first half scoring drives, “we should have had more points and a little lead to work with. There were a lot of good plays against Foxboro, you look at it on paper and it’s hard to fathom that we lost.”
North blocked a Foxboro field goal, a Warrior PAT and a punt, while allowing just three completed passes.
“Offensively, we rushed for nearly 250 yards and had twice as many first downs as our opponent,” Johnson said of Foxboro having just 10 offensive plays during the second half. “Add that all up, and it’s usually enough to win a game. But the reality is that we made too many mistakes at crucial times. Little things add up to big things when you are playing against a good football team with explosive skill players.”
Franklin at Attleboro
In four of their five games this season, the Bombardiers have been limited to one touchdown or less. As a result, the burden has been placed on the defense to make a few stops and return possession of the ball in somewhat favorable field position.
That just hasn’t happened as often as coach Mike Strachan would have liked, with Attleboro having allowed 34, 28, 30 and 23 points in its last four outings, all setbacks.
“They are dynamic, I don’t know of a better offense in the league,” Strachan said of Franklin.
Keeping the offense on the field is paramount against the Kelley-Rex Division-leading Panthers, who have won all five of their games, averaging 32 points per game.
“They have athletes all over the place, we’ve got to play really clean,” Strachan said.
AHS had a half-dozen takeaways against Mansfield, but didn’t capitalize, having an inadvertent officials whistle wipe out a fumble recovery at the MHS 28-yard line while a potential game-tying TD (trailing 14-7) was declared out of bounds, short of the goal line.
The good news for Attleboro is that the Bombardiers are getting healthy bodies back in Aidan Rivera, Ryan Betts and Fred Wheaton too.
“We’ve got to build off of that,” Strachan said. “We’re doing some good things offensively, we’ve got to get more consistent. If we convert one or two of those turnovers into points (against Mansfield), it’s a different game.”.
Bishop Feehan at Bishop Fenwick
Both Bishop Feehan and Bishop Fenwick have 5-1 records, and both lost to St. Mary’s of Lynn , by margins of 18 and two points, respectively. But, both teams believe that they are the very best in the Catholic Central League.
Bishop Feehan will have its most challenging assignment of the season when it travels to Peabody.
“We will have our hands full,” Shamrock coach Bryan Pinabell said. “Year after year, they are one of the best teams in the league. They are a very good ball club.”
The Crusaders have won every game other than St. Mary’s with aplomb, scoring better than 30 points in four of their five wins with southpaw QB Steven Woods (the son of head coach Dave Woods) being the catalyst. The Crusaders won all six of their spring season games, out-scoring foes 240-29, 100-16 during the first quarter. Bishop Fenwick returned just one offensive lineman and one running back from that team.
“They are very similar to St. Mary’s,” Pinabell said. “They don’t have the skill position speed as St. Mary’s, but they are quick, they have good linemen. On offense, they mix the spread (formation) and power-I. They’ll challenge us on the perimeter, and they are very good on defense.”
Norton at Dedham
The Lancers will play just their second game away from Adams Field against the Marauders (4-2) in a Tri-Valley League game of impact for both teams.
For the unbeaten Lancers (5-0), it’s another four quarters of becoming better football team according to coach Jim Artz.
“We’re not concerned about what other teams do, we’re concerned about what we do,” Artz said of the TVL Small School Division game. “If we do that we’ll be alright. We don’t really talk about a league title or playoffs or rankings.”
The Lancers may be without three starters due to injuries.
“That’s an opportunity for another kid to step up and get on the field and make some plays,” Artz said. “They’re (Dedham) aggressive, so we’re going to have to make some plays”
The Lancers relish the challenge playing away from home, having taken a 19-10 win home from Canton in the second game of the season.
“We’ve been at home most of the season, so we’ve been on the bus only once,” Artz said. “It’s just a little bit of a change.”
Seekonk at Fairhaven
The South Coast Conference’s Small School Division title will be at stake when the defending champion Warriors (2-3) invade Fairhaven (4-2). The Blue Devils have won three straight games while Seekonk has lost three straight, allowing 94 points in the process.
“Those games were good for us, we figured out some things that we can do better, some things we don’t need to do,” Seekonk coach Jason Azulay said. “Now that we back with the small schools, we want to finish the season strong.”
Seekonk is 0-1 among the Small Schools, while Fairhaven is 2-0. “If we win the next two games we’ll tie for the conference championship,” Azulay said of the possibilities.
The Blue Devils will be playing just their second game, since a Thanksgiving Day game against Dartmouth in 2019 at home on their new turf field, christened with a 42-point explosion against Bourne last week. Cadence Chase, a transfer from Dartmouth who played in that game, has been the Blue Devils go-to guy, scoring four TD’s against Bourne.
“It’s going to be a big one,” Azulay of the challenge. “It’s nice to be back among the small schools (in the SCC),” Seekonk having played up a few division against D-Y and Apponequet. “I knew when I looked at the schedule those games would be challenges. We learned a lot these last two weeks.”
