FOXBORO — The Foxboro High football team is within four quarters of capturing the Hockomock League’s Davenport Division title Friday night at Canton High.
Foxboro (6-1) can gain no less than a share of the title, its first since 2015, and could win the crown outright for the first time since 2010 with a victory over the Bulldogs.
Coach Jack Martinelli knows the best way to reach the end zone is to put the ball into the hands of the Warriors’ weapons — Dylan Gordon, Rashaad Way and Tom Marcucella. Foxboro has scored more points (276) than any other team in the Hockomock League.
Marcucella, in his first season as the prime-time quarterback, has thrown for a Hockomock League-leading 21 touchdowns, including a league-leading nine scoring strikes to Way. Meanwhile, Gordon has scored a Hockomock-best 15 rushing TDs. Marcucella completed 14 passes for 290 yards and four TDs in a win over Canton.
Since losing their season opener to Milford, Martinelli and the Warriors have won six straight games by margins of 38, 37, 35, 36, 7 and 35 points. Theycan clinch the Davenport Division outright with their fourth division win.
“When you have good kids, home run kids, they make you look like you know what you’re doing,” Martinelli said. “We’re not perfect, we’ve got things to work on.”
Attleboro at Taunton
For both AHS coach Mike Strachan and Taunton coach Brad Sidwell, Friday night’s meeting at Tiger Stadium will be, for all intents and purposes, a playoff game with the winner possibly advancing into the MIAA playoff pool.
“The kids haven’t quit,” Bombardier coach Mike Strachan said of AHS playing markedly better since an eight-point loss to KP. “We’ve been playing really good football since the second half of the KP game, but we’ve got to be consistent, got to play clean, avoid penalties, avoid turnovers.”
The Bombardiers are coming off of their best four quarters of football, but were not being rewarded in a two-point loss to unbeaten Franklin last week.
“This is like a playoff game for us, it’s a critical game,” Strachan said. “We’ve got kids (QB Matt Harvie, RB Aidan Rivera) coming into their own.”
After closing to within two points and a missed two-point conversion attempt to tie Franklin, senior tackle Chris Leonardo had a second fumble recovery, giving AHS the ball in Franklin territory, but a holding penalty stalled the potential game-winning drive.
“We’re getting better, that’s all that matters,” Strachan said. “With our game (against Franklin), it was one big play. For Taunton (in a loss to Mansfield, it was three plays. It’s just little plays, it’s the culture of winning those small plays that make the difference between winning and losing.”
North Attleboro at Stoughton
Beating the Black Knights would greatly enhance the status of the Rocketeers (3-3) for a home game in the Division 3 playoffs.
“Our first priority is always to finish in the highest spot we can in the Hockomock League,” said coach Don Johnson. “But with our loss to Foxboro, we have begun to pay closer attention to the playoff picture.”
North Attleboro is slotted in the No. 7 spot among Division 3 teams entering the weekend.
“Stoughton is both a league game and a big game for playoff seeding purposes,” Johnson said. “We are hovering around that eight seed and the top eight get a home game. “
With freshman Chase Frisoli moving to quarterback and Tyler DeMattio shifting to running back, North is a different, and better, team after taking No. 14 Mansfield to overtime, losing in the fourth quarter to No. 28 King Philip and to No. 13 Foxboro.
“We have competed against some very good teams and hopefully that will help us in the long run,” Johnson said. “The kids know what’s at stake, but are focused on just this one game. That’s all we can control at this point. Then we’ll let the ratings work themselves out and deal with whatever comes next. “
Norton at Dover-Sherborn
As the seven-game regular season comes to a close for teams bidding to qualify for the MIAA playoffs, the 6-0 Lancers may have a Division 5 home game, or not, depending on the outcome of their Tri-Valley League clash.
The Lancers are seventh, and not assured of a date at Adams Field just yet so Jim Artz has insisted that his Lancers practice with a purpose. Even with several starters out to injury against a pass-prevalent Dover-Sherborn team.
“They will be the best team we’ve played yet,” Artz said. “They’re balanced, but they really like to throw the ball.”
Artz noted that the Lancers have been very productive in the takeaway department.
“We’ve had a lot of interceptions and we’ve got to maintain that,” Artz said of his team, which he added is a bit “beat up, we had already backed off with the physical intensity of practice.
“You have to save it for the game, but you also don’t simulate what goes on in a game in a gym. If you’re going to be a good team, you’ve got to have the depth to fill in when some starters go down.”
Dighton-Rehoboth at Apponequet
The Falcons (1-5) had a bye date last week, had an unscheduled day off from practice on Wednesday due to the rainstorm and now have the challenge of meeting the Lakers, who have won three straight games, scoring 29, 38 and 38 points.
“Apponequet (3-3) is a good solid football team (coached by former D-R Falcon Zane Fyfe), they’ve gotten better each week,” D-R coach Kevin Gousie said. “They’re playing high-quality football right now. They’re very fast, they do a good job of coaching those kids on reading keys and blocking assignments. It will be a big challenge for us.”
The Falcons are healthy, but need to develop consistency on offense and making quicker and better first stops.
“We’re going to need everybody to play well against Apponequet,” Gousie said. “We do some things well and then all of a sudden we’ll give up a big play or have a missed assignment. I think we haven’t played our best football yet.”
Seekonk at Bourne
The Warriors have not found the end zone in their past two games, losing to two of the best teams in the SCC in Appoequet and Fairhaven. The good news is that the Canalmen (1-6) have lost three straight games, scoring just 10 points during that span, losing by margins of 42, 35 and 36 points.
“We have to get back on track,” Seekonk coach Jason Azulay said as a win will give Seekonk a third win to qualify for the MIAA playoff pool. “If we do win that would give us the minimum amount of wins and then we have to see about the power rankings.”
For Azulay and the Warriors (2-4), it’s merely a matter of the Warriors executing, finishing off blocks and tackles.
“This is definitely a winnable game for us,” Azulay said. “We’ll be good to go physically too. We have to go down there and take care of business. If we do that, we’ll be fine.”
