ATTLEBORO — It was a banner year for senior talent last fall on the Bishop Feehan High football team, with numerous school records broken, six wins and a MIAA Division 2 postseason berth.
Now, the Shamrocks must reload and try to repeat.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
ATTLEBORO — It was a banner year for senior talent last fall on the Bishop Feehan High football team, with numerous school records broken, six wins and a MIAA Division 2 postseason berth.
Now, the Shamrocks must reload and try to repeat.
A number of holes on offense and defense are open as Bishop Feehan aims to continue its success on a new turf field at Holcott Drive.
Feehan head coach Bryan Pinabell said that last year’s graduated seniors were not only talented, but were model leaders for the new crop of upperclassmen in green and gold. It also makes for a scheme that will see the Shamrocks get a little more creative.
“That class last year was very talented, but also they were great leaders. They taught the younger guys the right way to do it,” Pinabell said. “As we went into the offseason in January,, we had a great foundation and a tremendous offseason. As far as that goes, you can’t replace the talent and we have to find a way as coaches to maybe be creative. We’re working on that, but our numbers are good and as they say, it’s next man up.”
The ‘next man up’ mentality will see Brett McCaffrey return to the mix as a senior who can do it all, along with Shane Evans and Sean Judge, who have been early standouts in preseason. Pinabell also pointed to a battle at quarterback between three players, a spot that was left vacant at Niko Iovieno’s graduation, but didn’t mention a clear-cut starter just yet.
“Brett, he’s a senior and an outside linebacker, he’s a running back, he’s a kicker, he’s Mr. Everything for us and was a big part of last year,” Pinabell said. “Shane Evans has had a tremendous camp, Sean Judge has shown some flashes of really good things. Our three young quarterbacks have been battling and shown some good things. We’ve got a little work to do there.”
The Shamrocks loved to keep the tempo high last season with a rushing attack that broke school records as Nick Yanchuk scored 30 times and rushed for 2,205 yards. Conditioning for the offense is key, not only for obvious reasons, but also to keep a scheme going that worked in its favor all season.
Pinabell believes they’re in good form based on the preseason as they work their way up to their normal game speed.
“We emphasized strength and conditioning all summer, so when you put the pads on there’s a little bit of a lull,” Pinabell said. “I felt our conditioning levels are good. Hopefully, that helps us on game day, especially early in the season. The first couple of games, if you don’t have that depth, it can show in the fourth quarter, but I’m sure, like everyone else, we’re trying to get up to that speed.”
Despite some questions, Feehan is still Feehan and should compete. The goals and mindset won’t change, either, but Pinabell said it’s a week-to-week process that involves going 1-0 at the end of every game.
“They’re never going to change,” Pinabell said. “The ultimate goal is to be at Gillette and win it (the Super Bowl), but your season is not considered a failure if you don’t do that. I think first and foremost is week one and we’ve got work to do. It’s a week-to-week mentality and as you progress through the season, you’re going to have adversity and you’re going to have to face those.
“Hopefully, by the last week of October, we’re in a good position and we can make a run in the playoffs,” Pinabell said. “That’s the goal.”
The Shamrocks open their season Friday at North Attleboro at 7 p.m.