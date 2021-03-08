NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High football family had to shrug its shoulders after the Rocketeers experienced their first losing season in 27 years during the fall of 2019, winning just four games.
Rest assured that might not occur again for another quarter century as head coach Don Johnson and the Big Red anxiously await the challenge in the abbreviated 2021 season.
The Big Red will return eight starters on offense and eight starters on defense, which is worth noting.
“Last year’s team was ripped apart by significant injuries to all of the starting skill position players,” Johnson said. “All of the skill players, the playmakers are back along with a group that gained valuable experience behind thrown into the fire.”
The Rocketeers open their season Saturday on the road with a 4 p.m. kickoff in Canton. They play their second game, also on the road, but at a neutral site (Mansfield High) on March 19 against Sharon. The Rocketeers make their first appearance at Beaupre Field on campus March 27 against Oliver Ames.
Senior captains Jared Pena (5-10, 164) and Jacob Silva (5-10, 171) fuel the corps of running backs behind incumbent junior quarterback Tyler DeMattio (5-10, 192).
DeMattio does not have to carry the ball 20-25 times, just put it into the hands of some healthy and potentially explosive players like 6-foot-5, 227-pound senior tight end Robbie Donnovan; senior split end Colby Feid (6-1, 170); senior slotback Alex McCoy (5-10, 187); senior split end Matt Penta (6-0, 174); and senior slotback Tommy Whalen (5-11, 185).
“DeMattio was our leading rusher in our spread offense,” Johnson said. “He is a powerful, physical runner who also possesses a strong arm. He is surrounded by depth at the skill positions. There are a lot of interchangeable parts in that group.”
North Attleboro will add impressive sophomores Nathan Shultz and Greg Theriaume to the mix.
“DeMattio is a terrific football player who could be an all-star quarterback, running back, linebacker and kicker — they don’t come any tougher,” Johnson said. “Jared Penta is an exciting playmaker on both sides of the ball and as a punt returner and Donovan is a real weapon at tight end.”
The mainstays for line action will be senior captain and guard Harry Bullock (5-10, 218), senior tackle Danny Hayes (5-10, 245) and junior guard Jared Vacher (6-2,230). Senior Justin Vecchiarelli (5-7, 2-7), junior Keysun Wise (5-11, 256) and sophomore Zach Gallagher (6-1, 271) who have been pleasant surprises.
“The key will be how quickly and effectively we can put together our offensive and defensive line,” Johnson said. “The extended off-season has provided extra time for tremendous growth in the weight room. The depth at the skill positions on both sides of the ball will be the strength of the team.”
To start out, most of North Attleboro’s skill position players on offense will also play roles as linebackers and defensive backs.
DeMattio will handle the kickoff and field goal chores with senior Evan Vigorito as the placekicker and Matt Bumpus as the punter.
The linebacking corps will have senior Dylan Eberle (6-0, 218), junior Tyler Bannon (6-2, 180) with Silvia, Whalen, Vecchiarelli and Berthiaume.
The Penta brothers will work at the safety positions with Feid and McCoy as “good cover corners,” Johnson said.
Donovan, Vacher and Bullock will rotate at defensive end, while Hayes and Wise will anchor the inside. North is looking at seniors Jordan Karakeian (5-10, 295) and Joe Kamens (5-11, 235) as being in top-flight rotation roles.
“The defense has good speed and athleticism,” Johnson said. “But we’ll be be undersized up front. We have the ability to match up and come after people to make up for the lack of size.”
