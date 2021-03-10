MANSFIELD — Given the outdoor conditions, Mike Redding and his Mansfield High football team were more accustomed to seeing snow on the sidelines and feeling a chill in the air after Thanksgiving while preparing for an MIAA Super Bowl appearance.
“You go out and it feels like postseason practice, but it’s the preseason,” Redding said as the Hornets have been making their due diligence in an effort to sharpen their skills and get ready for the COVID-19-induced “Fall II” season of football.
“It’s just odd, it just doesn’t have a preseason feel to it,” Redding said of preparing his Hornets for what will hopefully be a six-game season and a “Thanksgiving rivalry” renewal of their rivalry with Foxboro High
The Hornets begin the season at home Friday with a 5:30 p.m. kickoff against Franklin. The Hornets then head on the road for games at Milford and at Franklin.
Mansfield began its fine-tuning with a scrimmage against North Attleboro, as both the Hornets and Rocketeers came away feeling positive.
“We’ve got enough coming back that we’re experienced on offense, we’re solid,” Redding said.
Among his cast of weapons are 1,000-yard producer Cincere Gill, senior workhorse running back Anthony Comer, southpaw slinging quarterback Matt Boen and University of Michigan-bound two-way senior lineman T.J. Guy.
“We’re not doing a lot of rebuilding — this wouldn’t be a good year to have a young team with a lot of new players,” Redding said of the shortened season and players returning after having been away from a competitive game for more than 14 months.
“We’ve got pretty good experience on both sides of the ball,” Redding added.
Besides the strength and skill of Guy (6-4, 245), the Hornets boast the explosiveness of Gill (6-0, 185) and a potential trump card in the passing and running threats posed by Boen (6-1, 170).
“Matty’s taken over, he’s smart, he’s athletic and he throws well,” Redding said.
“We’re kind of in a groove, know what those guys can do,” Redding added of that cast along with Comer (5-11, 170), a senior along with the weaponry of fullback Nico Holmes (5-10, 185), a senior.
Senior tight end Everett Knowlton (6-2, 225) and quick-footed tall targets, juniors Jake Wall (6-0, 160) and Dana Johnson (5-11, 160) are prime players in the receiving game.
“This is probably the fastest group we’ve had in a long time,” Redding said of his skill position players, with Gill clocking in at 4.4 in the 40-yard dash, and Comer and Wall at 4.5. “That’s pretty legitimate college speed playing high school football.”
Up front with Guy at right tackle on the line are returning starters senior right guard Jake McCoy (6-3, 240) and junior Joe Forte (6-0, 220), a converted guard to center.
Also moving into the mix are junior guard Braeden Veno (6-1, 220) and junior tackle Jim Gilleran (6-2, 230).
“Braeden is one of the strongest kids in the program and Gilleran is very athletic,” Redding said.
Also in the mix is two-way lineman and hockey standout Mark DeGirolamo (6-3, 225), a junior.
Guy on the edge defensively, Holmes at linebacker and Gill are safety are all playmakers defensively for Mansfield.
“Jake (Wall) will be in there too, we have four guys going both ways,” Redding said of the need to develop depth.
Senior Sean Weber (5-11, 200) will get a lot of work too. Meanwhile, Another Holmes, Zander (5-9, 190; the jayvee MVP on defense), a junior and sophomore Rocco Scarpellini are in the linebacker mix . Senior captain Nick Bertolino (5-11, 175) lends experience and stability to the secondary with senior basketball standout Jack Colby, sophomore Ryan DeGirolamo, a freshman T.J. Bell making an impression.
“The front four are really good, as good as we’ve had and the linebackers, hey’re all new, but they’re very aggressive in going to the ball,” Redding said. “Some of those younger kids are playing like they belong there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.