WRENTHAM — When the King Philip Regional High football team last played Mansfield High at Macktaz Field two weeks ago, first place in the Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division was at stake.
The Warriors had chartered their course for a winner-take all Kelley-Rex Division championship game at Franklin High on Thanksgiving Day by taking a 17-0 halftime lead en route to a 24-16 victory over the Hornets.
Now with advancement in the MIAA Division 2 playoffs at stake Friday, the Warriors have the home field and the script set for another potential victory over Mansfield.
“It never goes the way you script it,” KP coach Brian Lee said of the Warriors getting off to a 21-0 halftime lead over Chelmsford last week in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs.
“We have turned the ball over plenty in the early goings of games as well,” Lee added of starting well and maintaining the lead, citing a one-point loss to North Attleboro at Macktaz Field. “What you’re hoping for is a positive response to negative situations.”
The Warriors (7-1) routed Chelmsford behind Ryan Gately, Charlie Grant, Crawford Cantave and Will Astorino while Mansfield (6-3) took a last-minute 28-21 win over Barnstable.
Hornet coach Mike Redding was encouraged in that Mansfield played well during the first half, gaining a 21-14 lead. Conner Zukowski completed 14 passes for 265 yards with two TDs as he targeted Trevor Foley (five catches, 72 yards), Dana Johnson (four catches, 100 yards) and C.J. Bell (two catches, 70 yards) while Drew Sacco rushed for 72 yards.
Redding is hoping for that sort of production against KP after the Hornets completed just five passes for 35 yards and totaled just 111 rushing yards in their first meeting with the Warriors.
“This will be a different game with a lot more on the line,” Redding said.
“You have to do a bunch of things well to beat KP including play well early which we didn’t do last time,” Redding said “I think their (KP) bye week helped them get off to a good start against us so that advantage is gone. You have to win the battle of field position and not start deep in your own end.”
For the Hornets to be successful and gain some semblance of a field position advantage, specialty teams and turnovers will be keys, “and then take advantage, which we didn’t do last time with our interception and our fake punt,” Redding said. “Of course, bottom line is you need to contain their run game and we will do a much better job of that this time around.”
There is no sense of security for the Warriors that beating Mansfield a second time will not occur without grit.
“Playing Mansfield twice makes us very nervous,” Lee said. “They will have an answer for the things we had some success with last time.
“They are a great coaching staff and Mike has been in so many big games. They will be ready.”
Milton at North Attleboro
The challenge for coach Don Johnson and the Rocketeers will be to defend the Wildcats in their Division 2 playoff quarterfinal game, which has been moved to Saturday at 5 p.m.
“Milton has the most skill (position) athletes of any team we have faced this year,” Johnson said of his pre-game scouting. “It’s always better to get a good start.”
The Rocketeers (5-3) scored on their first four possessions in amassing 28 first-half points en route to a 42-point win over Plymouth North.
“It’s hard to play from behind against good teams. Anyone who’s playing now is a good team,” Johnson said.
Milton, seeded sixth at 7-2, scored 45 points in beating Dartmouth last week, but the Big Red’s first team defense has allowed just one TD in each of the last three outings.
“They run the spread offense as well as anyone,” Johnson said. “The starter (quarterback) was limited the last two weeks (due to injury), but their backup QB looks even faster and they didn’t skip a beat.
“The tailback is a burner in both the run and pass game and they have two wide receivers who can take the top off the defense at anytime.”
The trump cards for North are playing at Community Field, the dynamism of senior running back-quarterback Tyler DeMattio and the big-play potential of Tyler Bannon, Dan Curran, Gavin Wells and Nathan Shultz.
“Any of those guys are capable of breaking a big one every time they touch the ball,” Johnson said. “They pass the ball over 60 percent of the time so they spread you out all over the field.”
Wilmington at FoxboroThe Warriors are averaging 40 points per game, having scored 40 points or more in seven games. Quarterback Tom Marcucella has thrown for 21 touchdowns, Dylan Gordon has scored 25 TDs, 18 on the ground and Rashaad Way has a Hockomock League-best nine TD receptions.
Scoring points as often as the Warriors do, including 45 during the first half of their first-round MIAA Division 4 playoff win over Newburyport is evidence that Foxboro takes control of its destiny in the first half.
“Other than the Milford game and being down eight (points) at the half at North Attleboro, we’ve been able to take the lead in the first half and that sets the tone,” Martinelli said.
What is there for Martinelli to worry about? Wimington put up 30 or more points in four of its six wins, including 31 in an 11-point opening Division 4 playoff win at Middleboro. That causes some concern for Martinelli, whose Warriors take an eight-game win streak into the Ahern School’s Martinelli Stadium Saturday night.
“That’s a good football team with a good backfield,” Martinelli said. “But I like what we’re doing now. Every year, the personality of the kids and the team is completely different. What I like is that we haven’t turned the ball over, which is important in the playoffs. You don’t want to give teams good field position.”
Norton at North Reading
Protecting the ball and avoiding turnovers will be of prime importance for the Lancers in their 5 p.m. Saturday Division 5 playoff game. The secondary assignment will be to keep Norton’s Colby Cerrone, Anthony and Nathan Tripolone and the offense on the field.
Keeping the ball out of No. 1 seed North Reading’s hands is paramount. The Hornets (8-1; lone loss by two points to Amesbury) are 5-0 at home and have scored 40 points or more in seven of their nine outings this season, including 56 last week against Fairhaven in the Division 5 playoffs.
“They have a very good back and a very good wide receiver,” coach Jim Artz said of where the Lancers’ defensive attention will be. “They mix up the run and pass well and they’re solid on the O-line (offensive) and D-line (defensive line).
“So we’re going to have to play good football. At this point of the season, this far along in the playoffs, everybody is a good football team.”
Attleboro at Boston College High
With junior running back-receiver Anthony Salviati, sophomore quarterback Matt Harvie and sophomore running back Adrian Rivera, Bombardier coach Mike Strachan has seen the future of the AHS program and is very encouraged.
“We keep building off of what we’ve done the last two weeks,” Strachan said of beating Taunton and New Bedford, taking first-half leads in both games. “Limit turnovers, finish drives and play solid defense,” Strachan added of the Bombardiers not allowing a TD against the Tigers and Whalers.
A road game at one-win BC High is not an overwhelming assignment for Strachan.
“We’re healthy and we’ve been able to move the ball,” Strachan said. “We’re getting better. The young kids have played well and knock on wood they haven’t made a lot of mistakes. That’s really important for us.”
Attleboro converted three second-half fumble recoveries against New Bedford into points.
Wellesley at Bishop Feehan
Starting strong and taking a lead by halftime has been in the playbook for coach Bryan Pinabell and the Shamrocks,who had won four straight games before Reading scored on all four of its first-half series in its MIAA Division 2 playoff win last week.
“In our seven wins, we’ve been able to get out early and establish ourselves and in our two losses we fell behind early,” Pinabell said. “We battled back and played well, but you can’t put yourself in that hole. When we’ve been able to get ahead we’ve been able to play our game with ball control.”
Junior running back Cam Burns, starting in the absence of injured Nick Yanchuk, has run to within 63 yards of 1,000 yards on the season and junior linebacker Dante Bruschi is within 15 tackles of 100 tackles on the season.
“We have a lot to play for, finish out 9-2 and win a league (CCL) title,” Pinabell said.
Wellesley (6-3) had a three-game win streak snapped in its Division 2 playoff game with Lincoln-Sudbury, being shut out in a 42-point loss. The Raiders beat Walpole by 14, but lost by 34 to Milford and now host the 6-2 Shamrocks for a 6 p.m. non-playoff game.
“They’re similar to Reading, a similar spread offense and do a good job of setting the edge,” Pinabell said of the Raiders. “We’ve made a couple of adjustments to counter-act the inside running game. Up front we match up well with them.”
Seekonk at Millis
For Jason Azulay and the Warriors, a consolation round playoff game at Tri-Valley League member Millis is an opportunity to play better for four quarters and win a game.
“We’re continuing to try to get better from game to game, we can see the improvement,” Azulay said.
Seekonk was shut out at Stoneham in its Division 6 playoff game, the Warriors’ fourth loss in five appearances away from Connolly Stadium. Next up Friday are the Mohawks as Millis (3-6) has lost five straight games by margins of 24, 27, 33, 28 and 21 points.
