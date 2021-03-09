WRENTHAM -- The manner in which coach Brian Lee looks at the “Fall II” season of football in the commonwealth is that it is “spring training” for the Warriors of the fall of 2021.
There is anxiousness and hope for the spring football season brought on by COVID-19 restrictions.
After all, the Warriors haven’t played a football game in well over a year. All of the preseason weight training and conditioning drills during the spring of 2020 were cancelled by the coronavirus.
Attendance at passing camps, at football camps, at captains’ practices during the summer, carried an “absent” checkmark on the development stages for juniors, sophomores and freshmen in the program.
Workouts and team gatherings were restricted through the fall. There was no review of game film, no individual and positional skill development programs.
“It’s like you’re trying to go from zero to 60,” Lee said of trying to assemble and prepare a competitive football team in two weeks after being on the sidelines for 15 months. “All of that offseason stuff, usually you have time to build up a team.
“This doesn’t feel real at times.”
The Warriors head out to Macktaz Field Friday at 4 p.m. for their season debut against the Taunton Tigers.
The Warriors of the spring of 2021 will be, unlike most of its predecessors, young (only two starters return on offense) and learning how to play with KP toughness.
“We scrimmaged Stoughton and it looked like we hadn’t played in over a year,” Lee admitted. “We’re starting to go along, but it’s slow.”
The lone holdovers on offense are junior tight end Drew Danson (6-3, 235) and senior right guard Pat Zarba (6-0, 240). “For the rest of the kids, this is the first go-round,” Lee said.
Junior Charlie Grant (5-10, 150) looms as the starting quarterback for the offensive unit, sort of a clone of former KP QB Robbie Jarest.
Junior Crawford Cantave (5-11, 195) has the speed and strength to be the Warrior workhorse. Senior fullback Mike Malatesta (5-10, 195) and sophomore running back Ryan Gately (5-9, 155) also factor into the Warrior weaponry.
Danson is a prime target in the passing game, while senior Mike Zagrodny (5-10, 175) and a trio of juniors -- Dan Clancy (6-1, 200), Nick Viscusi (6-1, 180) and Jonathan Joseph (5-9, 175) -- all have the potential to be playmakers.
KP has some size on the line, but Zarba is the lone Warrior familiar with the playbook and the speed at which the varsity game flows. At left guard will be junior J.D. Anderson (5-10, 250), with senior Kevin Pierro (6-2, 235) in the middle at center.
The tackle positions will find junior Hunter Hastings (6-2, 225), junior Amro Ismail (6-0, 230) and sophomore Chris Sefay (6-4, 240).
The trademark “toughness” in the KP defense is developing, a trait that cannot be switched on or off through two to three weeks of drills. “We do have some kids who are pretty athletic on defense, which will help,” Lee emphasized.
The linebacker cast of junior Jake Sullivan (5-10, 175), Malatesta and Gately are important pieces. The defensive secondary will have Cantave at strong safety and Viscusi at free safety, both veterans at their positions. Moving into important cornerback roles are junior Eli Reed (5-10, 160) and Joseph.
Along the defensive line, Zarba and Hastings will be at the tackle spots, with senior Harry Brown (6-1, 225) and Danson on the end.
“You look at the roster, and there are not many seniors either,” Lee said of the lack of game experience. “Having that KP toughness is what has to develop. Maybe having so many new kids (just 70 all told) in the program, some of that toughness comes from playing and gaining confidence.”
The coronavirus has also diminished the number of candidates at the varsity, junior varsity and freshmen levels too, as Lee indicated that KP generally has well over 100 boys enrolled.
“I’m hoping for seven games, but if we can get to four or five, I’ll be happy,” Lee said of the parameters for playing football in March and April.
“That’s what we’re concerned about, having that edge. We hope to get our swagger back for fall football.”
King Philip Schedule
3-12 Taunton at King Philip 4 p.m.
3-20 King Philip at Attleboro 1 p.m.
3-27 King Philip at Milford 1 p.m.
4-3 King Philip at Mansfield noon
4-16 TBA
4-23 Franklin at King Philip 7 p.m.
