NORTON — Norton High head football coach Jim Artz faces a situation not unlike a double-edged sword during this delayed season.
The good news is that the Lancers still have eight seniors on this year’s team that is preparing for its first game Friday night against traditional rival Norwood High.
The bad news is that almost 20 seniors graduated from the 2019 team that went 6-0 in the Tri-Valley League’s Small Schools division.
“We lost a lot of kids,” Artz admits.
Among those who have moved on to brighter pastures are three Sun Chronicle All-Stars from 2019 — versatile dynamo Sean McNichols, two-time Defensive Player of the Year Hunter Murphy, and RB/LB Hunter Wilke, whom Artz described at the time as “pound-for-pound, the toughest kid we have.”
This year’s Lancers have been practicing for a couple of weeks, including every day except for Sunday, while adhering to strict MIAA and state COVID-19 protocols, including wearing facemasks beneath their helmet facemasks.
Though it has been pleasant in southeastern Massachusetts late last week, it was initially tough for the team and coaching staff to adjust to beginning camp and practices in the cold weather rather than the later summer and fall during a normal fall football season.
“Instead of worrying about the heat index, it became about the cold index,” Artz said. “We actually had to move a practice from night to day because of the wind chill — definitely a little different.”
At least the season is finally coming together, albeit six months later than usual. Artz had hoped that fall sports, including football, would be able to resume in Sept. 2020, but wasn’t surprised when the MIAA made the decision last summer to postpone football until the spring of 2021.
“I think right up until end of June, we had had Zoom meetings,” Artz recalled, “but as we got closer to the end of June, we kind of knew (that the fall season would not be played as scheduled), so we suspended the Zoom meetings to give the team a break. We weren’t shocked when they made the decision.
“There was a lot of speculation, about making football a spring sport, but I was against that,” Artz said. “I wanted the kids to (be able to) play baseball, those kids who had to miss last year.”
The Lancers’ offensive line is coming together well, according to Artz. It includes senior guard and captain Ray Rodriguez (5-10, 220), another senior captain, Nate Arduino at left tackle (6-2, 210), along with junior J.D. Artz at center (5-11, 210), junior tackle Ben Litchfield (6-2, 205), and junior guard Henry (5-10, 185),
Running back Jahvon Morson (5-8, 165), a senior captain, will be the workhorse for the offense, along with fellow running back Anthony Tripolone (5-9, 155).
There is an ongoing quarterback competition in the Lancers’ camp with juniors Matthew Kirrane (5-9, 175) and Nathan Tripolone (5-9, 155) both vying for the job.
Another senior captain, Thomas Musto (5-11, 185) will be at tight end, along with senior Kyle Rosa (5-11, 195). The wideouts include juniors Jack Nihil (5-10, 170), Kevin Pitts (6-1, 165), Evan Lander (5-9, 165), and Thomas Mulvaney (5-9, 155), along with senior Collin Lyons (6-3, 180).
Artz believes the team’s primary strength is “our work ethic. Yes, we graduated a lot of people, so we’re very young and green, but they’re working very hard. I’m so happy to get the chance to let the seniors play and not lose something, like other kids in other sports.”
Dighton-Rehoboth
Fourth-year head coach Dave Moura doesn’t have Artz’s problem as far as an inexperienced roster. The Falcons “only graduated six players, of which five were starters,” Moura said of his incoming 56-man roster for 2021.
“We have a pretty good group coming back,” Moura added, “headed up by senior Jaren Ramos (5-11, 176), who was our leading rusher last year, senior quarterback John Marcille (6-4, 165), who’s also a basketball player, and junior running back Brady Walsh (6-0, 195).”
Senior fullback Brodie Jacques (5-11, 170) will also get some carries, and senior wide receiver Vinny Ruffini (5-7, 140) will likely be Marcille’s primary target. Junior Hendrix Pray (5-9, 145) will serve as the Falcons’ backup QB and also play in the secondary.
On the offensive line, senior Andrew Peltz (5-10, 170) will be the likely center, while senior defensive tackle Sam Branco (6-1, 245) will anchor the defensive line.
Junior linebacker Caleb Newman (5-10, 210) will play in the middle, alongside seniors Wes McQuillan (6-2, 170) and Alec Bilodeau (5-11, 190) prowling the outside.
“We have a lot of seniors,” Moura said. “I’m so glad that they have a senior year to play. I’d much rather play in the fall with this group, but they get to go out in style, in a competitive league, where every game’s going to be a battle, and we’re all happy that the teams get to play.”
D-R has five games on the schedule for now, beginning with its opener on March 27 against Old Rochester. Two additional games remain TBA at the season’s conclusion.
“Honestly, we’re excited what these seniors have been able to do the past three years,” Moura said. “They were able to be part of a Super Bowl team in their sophomore years, and the first day of practice this year, it was just the best thing to see them out there again.”
Seekonk
Former New England Patriot Vernon Crawford returns to the helm of a Warriors team that went 6-6 in 2019, and 3-1 in the South Coast Conference.
While he’s happy with the look of his team for the Fall II season, he’s not all that happy about the circumstances surrounding the team’s practices.
“We still haven’t been able to get on the (primary) field, because it’s not dried out yet,” Crawford said last Wednesday. “We had to practice in the parking lot for the first three days; we’re working on a side field now, which is not a full field. But we know it’s COVID time, so we try to bear with it, and try to make do with what we got.
“We’re treating (this season) like a spring season, send seniors off the right way, get young guys some experience, those young guys coming up, and be proud of them.”
“We’ve got some big linemen,” Crawford added, “especially sophomore Josh Troiano (6-3, 280), who’s a phenomenal kid, started as a freshman, and is probably going to be a star in the future.”
Crawford is also excited to see the return of senior running back Robert LeBeau, who was a 1,000-yard rusher in 2019, and senior QB Jared (J.T.) Moran, who was a league and Sun Chronicle all-star in 2019 and threw for over 2,700 yards and ran for another 700-plus yards.
Big things are also expected of senior receiver Nathan Clarke (6-2, 175), who was the school’s leading receiver for the year with over 1,300 yards in receptions and a Sun Chronicle All-Star. Senior co-captain Cam Silva (5-10, 160) will also be on Moran’s radar running routes. Sophomore Jaden Arruda, who also plays Seekonk basketball, will serve as the team’s backup quarterback.
Senior linebacker and co-captain Brenden Santos (5-9, 205), senior cornerback Will Smith, sophomore cornerback Aidan Peterson and senior safety Greg Desmarais (6-1, 175) will be part of what Crawford feels is a strong defense.
“We’re going to rotate kids,” Crawford said, “A lot of other young kids will get their chance, and I’m happy we’re returning seven kids from the (2019) defense.”
His team’s strengths?
“Experience and depth,” Crawford said. “No matter what, we do whatever it takes. We’ll run the ball a lot better than in the past, because a lot of those kids were freshmen (before), and now they’re sophomores, and that’s been a hole for us for the past two years.”
Tri-County
Head coach Kahn Chace lost Mayflower League MVP, Jordan Pina to graduation last summer, which Chace calls “a massive loss,” but otherwise he’s optimistic about this year’s Cougars team.
“We lost some of the leadership (from the 2019 team),” Chace said, “but overall, we brought back nine of 11 defensive players, and we have a lot of juniors and sophomores ready to step up. We’ll see if they can match the output.”
A couple of seniors will bookend the defensive line: senior captains Jason Wall (6-1, 220), and Sean Kubacki (a 2019 Sun Chronicle All-Star), and the Cougars also boast senior middle linebacker Ace Ayotte, outside linebacker Angel Velez, who earned all-star honors last season, junior safety Peter McEnaney, and his brother, Chris, a senior, who plays free safety.
Chace will also have his 2019 cornerbacks returning in senior captain T.J. Sedam, who was an all-star back then, and senior Joey Leonardi.
Velez will also serve as the Cougars’ quarterback this season.
“He’ll be getting his feet wet,” Chace said of the North Attleboro resident who played backup running back last year. “He’s a very talented young man, plays baseball, he’s got a good arm. He can run the ball, throw a little bit, and he’s getting better each day, getting more comfortable.”
Junior Owen Lopez will also be back to play center for Tri-County, and Leonardi will also be one of Velez’s primary targets at wide receiver.
Chace obviously likes his team.
“We’re still trying to figure that out,” he says, “but in the beginning, we’re going to be a big and physical team, with good sound defense, and we’ll go as far as our offense takes us — how far our passing game goes. Our running game is good, we’ll just have to complement it with the passing game.”
The Cougars open their six-game regular-season Fall II campaign next Friday vs. Old Colony at New Bedford High School.
