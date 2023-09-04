NORTON
Lancers head coach Jim Artz and his Norton High football team enter the 2023 season looking to put their previous campaign far in the rear-view mirror.
The Lancers held leads in eight of their 10 games last season, but were hindered by their own mistakes. They ultimately caused Norton to finish the campaign 1-9 and miss the postseason after their Tri-Valley League slate.
“We’ve got to play more disciplined football,” Artz said. “We’ve got to do a better job across the board — special teams, coaching, offense, defense. Last year there were just way too many mistakes on both sides of the ball that really limited our success.”
Artz is hopeful that the Lancers learned from those miscues, especially on the defensive side. He recalled how Norton allowed opposing offenses to reap the benefits of game-changing plays.
“Defensively, it was just about giving up the big play,” Artz said. “We had way too many missed assignments and breakdowns in coverages. The defensive backfield group has really worked hard to improve on last year’s performance.”
Third-year starting quarterback and senior captain Jake Ogilvie figures to be a key factor behind an improved season. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Ogilvie should benefit from having a handful of contributors at the skill positions, including senior running back Aman Farid and junior receiver Ethan Rodriguez. Farid is a two-year starter in the backfield while Rodriguez led the Lancers in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns as a sophomore.
Running back Aidan Gilbert, offensive lineman Shane Sinclair (5-foot-11, 240 pounds) and center John Darpino (6-foot-0, 230) also will return after starting as juniors. They join Ogilvie as Norton’s senior captains.
“The senior leadership has been fantastic,” Artz said of the seven seniors. “They’ve worked extremely hard. We don’t have a lot of seniors, but they’ve all bought in and they’re all doing a great job. They’re being great leaders.”
While Rodriguez might headline the group of receivers, the Lancers have plenty of depth at the position. Seniors Ben Grainger and Kyle Gass along with juniors Grant Crosscup, Zach Soares and Michael Salvati all factor into the mix.
“We have a very talented quarterback and receiving group, and we have a power running back in Aman (Farid),” Artz said. “Offensively, we need to have balance and not turn the ball over.”
Norton’s defensive backfield will feature many of the same faces as the receiver group, as many high school programs do. Farid and Gilbert will headline the linebacker corps with Sinclair and Darpino returning at defensive tackle. Senior Josh Lombardo and juniors Amani Vincente and Jayden Lamour will provide depth on the offensive and defensive lines.
“The junior class is looking to make a big impact,” Artz said.
Artz noted the Lancers don’t have as much depth with 58 players on the roster, which is why it will be important to stay healthy. Norton was plagued by a few key injuries in 2022 and Artz saw the impact those injuries had.
“We try every year to compete for the league,” Artz said about the team’s goals.
Norton will open its season against non-league Randolph High on Sept. 8.