NORTH ATTLEBORO — It’ll be a new look for the North Attleboro High football team this fall, with a number of marquee names gone from last fall’s 8-3 squad.
A total of 25 seniors left the program to graduation last spring. This season, the Rocketeers have 10 seniors, and are embracing their youth as they aim to continue their success and make another postseason push.
“I think the kids are working really hard,” North Attleboro head coach Mike Strachan said. “At the end of the day, we only have 10 players in the senior class, so we are very young. I think the kids know there’s a great opportunity for the younger kids to play this season. They’ve been working really hard in camp.”
With obvious challenges in such a young group, in both learning the playbook and making sure they’re prepared physically — and mentally — for an always-tough Hockomock League schedule, Strachan pointed to a number of players who will be key in leading the way.
“I think for me, it’s going to come down to our leadership,” Strachan said. “We have Chris Hanewich who has worked really hard in the offseason and Noah McLaughlin who is another captain. Lucas Mattson, he’s another with Ryan Bannon and Chase Frisoli (as captains).
“We’ve got a lot of great talent and I think we’ve got a lot of complimentary kids who are going to play for us this season,” Strachan added.
Hanewich enters his senior season as a potential rushing option and a piece of the secondary. Fellow seniors McLaughlin and Mattson will play both the offensive and defensive line while Bannon returns at linebacker for his junior season with high expectations as a disruptor.
Strachan pointed to that core for the Rocketeers, along with junior receiver Bryce Kiser, as standouts in camp.
“Kiser has been super-impressive for us when you think of him as a talented receiver with Chase Frisoli (at quarterback),” Strachan said. “This will be his third year as a starter, and Ryan Bannon has been one of the top linebackers in New England. He checks all the boxes. He’s a fantastic football player and I expect great things from him this season.”
With those players standing out early, there will be an elevated expectation to their performance going into the 2023 season. Especially for Frisoli, who may see an uptick in his downfield passing attempts compared to last year without the graduated backfield of Greg Berthiaume and Nathan Shultz, who combined for 1,600-plus yards rushing to supplement the offense.
Frisoli will start out his junior season as the Rocketeers’ starting quarterback after summer work saw improvements to his game as a pro-style passer. He will be expected to pass a little more, and with another year of experience and growth facing the gauntlet of the Hockomock League, his production is likely to rise.
“You think about what we were able to do last year with running the ball,” Strachan said. “I think there’s going to be a little more on Chase this year to do a little more in our pass game.”
The Rocketeers will open their season on Sept. 8, when they host Bishop Feehan.