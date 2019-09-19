NORTH ATTLEBORO — Both the North Attleboro High and Bishop Feehan High football teams are searching for their identities, along with their first wins.
The Shamrocks have yet to reward new head coach Bryan Pinabell with his initial victory, “but that’s also because we played two very good teams (Milton, Hollison) who will both go deep into the playoffs,” Pinabell said.
“We have to control the line of scrimmage, we have to perform better,” North mentor Don Johnson said of his Rocketeers, who are also looking to get into the win column.
The Shamrocks will host the Rocketeers at McGrath Stadium Saturday afternoon at 3 in a contest with drama and intrigue, including for the Bishop Feehan and North Attleboro coaching staffs.
“The key for us will be we have to be able to move the ball like we did in that first series against King Philip,” Johnson said. “We have a lot of young guys out there. Having the bye week as we did last week was just what the doctor ordered. We were able to get our repetitions, work on our (defensive) coverages. Having two full weeks of practice, we’ve seen significant improvement.”
For the Shamrocks, the keys will be to better control the line of scrimmage and be physical, especially on offense. In both of its games, Bishop Feehan has been limited to one first-half touchdown against Milton and at Holliston.
The Shamrocks will be making their home with an extra day of preparation after it originally had been slated for Friday.
“It’s a football game and it’s exciting,” Pinabell added, “but having the extra day changes your preparation a bit.”
”We’ve been going at it for seven days now, we’ve had some very good, physical practices. For us, having the extra day to prepare for a team like North is good.”
North has yet to score a touchdown in two weeks and three quarters. After scoring on their initial series of the season at King Philip, the Rocketeers went scoreless the rest of the way at Macktaz Field and were off last week.
The challenge is monumental for the Shamrocks, according to Pinabell.
“North is a darn good football team, they always have been. North is very physical up front and (sophomore Tyler) DeMattio is a good quarterback,” the Shamrock coach added. “I thought that North was very impressive against KP.
“Defensively, we know that they’re going to be very aggressive and they’ll blitz — they’ll come after us.
“We have not done on our jobs on either side of the ball, offensively or defensively, Pinabell added. “Running the football has been difficult for us, we’re hoping that this is the weekend that it all comes together.”
North is looking for some options on offense to complement DeMattio what with running back-receivers Matt Penta and Jared Penta, the incumbent weapons, both lost for the season with a knee issue and a broken wrist.
“We saw Bishop Feehan against Holliston and the (Caleb) Fauria kid is a difficult matchup,” Johnson said. “There are a lot of similarities between us and Feehan, we’re both young and we’ve both made some unforced errors.”
Dartmouth at Attleboro
Bombardier boss Mike Strachan knows that his team has to defend better, has to tackle better and the offensive line has to block better.
What might ease those situations exposed in a final minute season-opening loss to Milford will be a return to the running game — having a healthy Michael Strachan, Isaac Gudiel and Jason Daniels on the field. All suffered from leg cramps against the Scarlet Hawks as AHS was able to net just 10 rushing yards in the second half.
The Bombardier offensive line yielded five sacks of Jason Weir for 37 lost yards during the second half, while allowing him time to complete just three second-half passes.
“We’re pretty big (on the line) and with a full healthy cast we can be pretty good,” Strachan said. “At the end of the game last week, we had five sophomores on the field. It’s important for us to establish the running game, those guys are tough to bring down.”
The AHS defense yielded 13 rushes for gains of more than three yards to Milford; allowed Scarlet Hawk QB Dan Pires to complete 12 passes for gains of 10 yards or more; yielded a 75-yard, first-half scoring drive and 23 first downs overall.
“We’ve been putting everybody in a hydration program, which we really got into this week and it’s going to be a hot one Saturday, Strachan said. “We have to play clean, we have to take care of the ball and we have to get off the field (defensively) on third down.”
Norton at Medfield
The Lancers are looking for their first touchdown and first “W” of the season, returning from a two-week bye date on the calendar to engage its first Tri-Valley League opponent in the Warriors. Medfield beat Dedham 17-0 in its debut, while Norton was blanked by Foxboro in its season opener.
“I think that the bye week was good for teams like us, a young team with a new coaching staff,” Norton coach Jim Artz said. “It gave us two weeks to correct mistakes, so we’ve been able to take advantage of the time teaching.
“Medfield has a good quarterback, a good tailback and is physical on both the offensive and defensive lines. Everybody is healthy for us coming off of a very physical game against Foxboro. With two weeks off, the kids are itching to play.”
Fairhaven at Seekonk
The Warriors are one of the most productive passing teams in Eastern Mass. and one of the most prolific in putting points (75) on the scoreboard after two weekends. That trend will likely continue at Connolly Field against a Fairhaven team that surrendered 57 points in beating shut out by, arguably, the best team in the South Coast Conference in Greater New Bedford Voke.
“We’re doing OK, but there are a lot of things that we can do better, that we can be better at,” Seekonk coach Vernon Crawford said. “Sure, we can throw the ball, we can chuck it up there with the best of them, but we need more balance (in the offense).”
QB J.T. Moran has completed 25 passes for 525 yards over two games, while receiver Nathan Clarke has grabbed 12 of those passes for 349 yards. “To be a playoff team, one that wins a few games, you have to be able to mix it up with the run and the pass,” Crawford added.
Cape Cod Tech at Tri-County
“Coming off of a victory is always a good thing,” Tri-County coach Kahn Chace said of his Cougars’ first victory and now a home game. “Your practices are better, the kids are really excited about playing the next game, we’ll see how it goes. Each day is a little different.”
Chace is getting accustomed to the variances of football in the Mayflower League.
“I’m still getting used to this league, but I hope that we can establish ourselves on the line of scrimmage and be able to move the ball,” The former Oliver Ames High assistant said. “Cape Tech has some talented players.”
“We’re getting better each day.”
