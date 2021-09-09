NORTH ATTLEBORO — Having a good quarterback is a basic start for the success of a football team.
Having a quarterback who can run is a plus while a signal-caller who can throw the ball is an additional bonus. And having a run-pass, dual-threat quarterback can be a formula for lighting up the scoreboard and winning games.
Without question, the North Attleboro High Rocketeers have that on their roster in Tyler DeMattio, who returns to Community Field Friday to lead the Big Red into the 2021 season for a non-league game against Bishop Feehan.
There are only few quarterbacks entering their second seasons in such roles. They include Bishop Feehan High’s Aidan Crump and King Philip High’s Charlie Grant for example, while the remainder of the area’s high school teams will be starting the season with a new quarterback.
None on them have the stature of the 5-foot-10, 197-pound DeMattio.
The senior amassed 1,008 multi-purpose yards, scored 16 touchdowns and kicked 17 conversion points in leading the Rocketeers to a 6-0 season and the Hockomock League’s Davenport Division title in the abbreviated Fall-2 spring season of March and April.
There will be new quarterbacks at Foxboro High, Norton High, Dighton-Rehoboth High, Mansfield High and Seekonk High, while King Philip and Attleboro both are two-deep at the position.
“He’s a legit dual threat who plays as physically as any player on the field,” North Attleboro coach Don Johnson said DeMattio, who helped North average 31 points per game during the spring.
And who can forget DeMattio as a sophomore when he carried the ball nearly 40 times for some 250 rushing yards in a wild 38-27 victory at Bishop Feehan two years ago.
DeMattio rushed for 503 yards (a seven-yard per carry average) last season and scored eight TDs. Through the air, DeMattio completed 33 passes (60 percent completion rate) for 505 yards and eight TDs.
Bishop Feehan coach Bryan Pinabell believes that the three wins from the spring season and the experience gained by 11 sophomores on the field, including prized two-way lineman Case Mankins and running back Nick Yanchuk will aid Crump in his quarterback duties.
“He played his best football probably the last four games,” Pinabell said of the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Crump. “We’re going to be able to open things up more and utilize some of his talents. He was very inexperienced prior to that. Two things about Aidan, he’s just a natural leader and, two, he is tough.”
Durfee at Attleboro
Attleboro coach Mike Strachan has two quarterbacks. Senior captain Blake Garzaro (6-1, 175) and junior Aiden Hochwarter (5-10, 175) are sharing the role, the former starting the Fall-2 season the latter finishing the season.
“We spent a lot of time on the offense in the off-season,” Strachan said of the Bombardiers coming off of a 2-4 spring record and an affinity for not finding the end zone.
“We couldn’t move the ball, we couldn’t throw the ball and then that allows the defenses to stack up everybody inside,” Strachan said. “We have to be able to throw the ball. I think that we’ve fixed that.”
Foxboro at Milford
Foxboro coach Jack Martinelli could not have inherited a more athletic and tough individual to move into the role of Warrior quarterback than Tom Marcucella.
The senior captain and three-sport standout (hockey, baseball) is 5-foot-11, 180 pounds. Marcucell is aggressive and plays with a win-at-all-cost attitude.
“He’s an old school kind of kid,” Martinelli said of Marcucella, who has been a running back, receiver, defensive back and reserve quarterback in his previous Warrior roles.
With Dylan Gordon and Rashaad Way as his primary weapons in the backfield, Marucella will be able to generate offense based upon scrimmages against Attleboro and King Philip. It is such that Foxboro might be the best team in the Hockomock League, never mind the Davenport Division.
Boston College High at King Philip
Warriors coach Brian Lee started the spring season with Grant at quarterback, then worked in sophomore Tom MacLeish (6-3, 175) during his freshman year. The two-head dynamism in Grant, a senior (5-11, 170) and MacLeish (6-3, 175) has to take shape.
Grant completed 34 passes for 334 yards, while MacLeish was on the field for the Warriors as a freshman, completing 12 passes for 75 yards.
“The competition is pretty heated,” Lee said, the Warriors hosting the Eagles on Saturday at 7 p.m.. “They both can throw. Charlie had the spring season so he has a little more seasoning to him and Tom is more a true pocket passer.”
Mansfield at St. John’s, Shrewsbury
The challenge for the Hornets is not just surrounding new quarterback Connor Zukowski with weapons, but developing his skill set. The unbeaten Fall-2 spring season Hornets graduated virtually everyone on offense.
Assuming control of the offense at quarterback will be Zukowski (5-10, 160), a junior with good athletic skills with plenty of snaps at the sub-varsity level.
“We’re young, we lost the whole backfield,” coach Mike Redding said. “We have a good mix of some seniors who have played as backups. We finished the spring season with a lot of young kids who played quite a bit down the stretch.”
Sharon at Norton
Lancers’ coach Jim Artz has Matt Kirrane who can throw the ball and Nathan Tripolone who can run with the ball and a 6-foot-3, 210-pound sophomore, Jake Ogilvie, who could very well shape the future of the Lancer backfield.
Kirrane will get the nod as Norton’s starting quarterback. The 5-foot-10, 160-pound Kirrane, a senior captain, is more of a pure passer, while Tripolone (5-10, 160) has a wrestler’s aggressive mindset with the ball tucked under his arm.
“Matthew is more of a traditional throwing quarterback, while Nate does a great job of running at that position,” said Artz. “To be honest, I think I’ll be working to get the sophomore some time as well. He slings it really well and has been pushing both senior quarterbacks every single day.”
Martha’s Vineyard at Seekonk
The Warriors will be hard-pressed to replace a quarterback with the same stature of a three-year starter and pure passer as J.T. Moran, who became DeMattio-esque through the second half of the Fall-2 season in leading the Warriors to the SCC Small School Division title.
Replacing Moran will be junior Jaden Arruda, (6-2, 190) who experienced the role at the sub-varsity level. New coach Jason Azulay wants to make Arruda’s chores as easy as possible.
“Whereas a lot of position players haven’t had as many varsity reps, we’ll have different (personnel) packages when people come on and off,” Arruda said.
Canton at Dighton-Rehoboth
New Falcons head coach Kevin Gousie is also replacing a strong-armed quarterback in John Marcille. But Gousie has a terrific athlete in senior captain Hendrix Pray (5-9, 160), who was on the field as a running back and defensive back during the Falcons run to the SCC playoff semifinal round.
“It will be his first year starting as a varsity quarterback,” Gousie said.
The issue at hand for Gousie and Pray is replacing Brady Walsh (broken leg), who was a prime piece of the offensive package. I’m teaching a system that I already know, the same offensive and defensive systems that we’ve run for years.”
