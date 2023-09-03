DIGHTON — The Falcons of Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High are hoping their football season will be one which surpasses expectations after missing out on the MIAA Tournament the past two postseasons.
“The kids, they have high hopes for their season,” Dighton-Rehoboth coach Kevin Gousie said. “They’re a hard-working group of kids. They get along really well. They’re a tight-knit group, which could be great for a team with team camaraderie and chemistry.”
The Falcons’ biggest concern is their low numbers. They have a roster of 38 players with 13 seniors and nine returners.
“I think we can be competitive with our first group,” Gousie said. “I pray we stay healthy because if you lose one, you lose a two-way starter. With the numbers, we just don’t have the depth. The key for us to be successful is to stay healthy.
“Having a bunch of seniors who are two or three-year players, it would be hard to replace that experience of varsity football.”
One of those nine returners will be senior captain and quarterback Joel DaSilva. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound DaSilva will orchestrate Dighton-Rehoboth’s Wing-T offense that operates out of the shotgun. Senior captain Kevin Gousie Jr., a three-year contributor, and sophomore Kensley Macean will work at wing back while seniors Cam St. James and David Diaz-Taveres will split snaps at half back. Junior slot receiver Evan Thibert will return to the starting lineup after gaining experience as an underclassman.
“I think we have a good group of skill guys,” Gousie said. “Our offensive line and defensive line, we’re solid with the first group.”
The Falcons’ offensive line will feature senior captain and returning tackle Tim Sibrida (6-foot-2, 270 pounds), senior captain and guard Cam Newman (5-10, 190) and fellow senior captain and tackle Luke Peltz (6-2, 255). They will be joined by junior guard Xavier Landry (5-8, 165) and senior center Grady Benefito (5-9, 250).
“Our strength will be experience with that senior group,” Gousie said.
With their limited ranks, the Falcons will feature many of the same faces on defense. Sibrida and Peltz will be fixtures on the defensive front with St. James and Gousie Jr. returning at outside linebacker as well as Newman and Landry at outside linebacker.
The Falcons missed the postseason for a second straight season in 2022 and finished at 3-7. They want to improve on that mark and get back to the playoffs five years after winning the Division 4 South Sectional.
“We want to get a few more wins than last year,” Gousie said. “I think that is the team’s goal, to improve our record especially since we have some veteran players coming back. Our goal is to always try to win our conference and then to get into the playoffs. Last year, we struggled, but most of these guys are back and, if we stay healthy, I think we have a good chance of making it into the playoffs.”
It won’t be an easy regular-season road, however. The Falcons have four non-league games to complement their South Coast Conference schedule. Of those opponents, D-R will face a pair of Hockomock League teams in Canton and Oliver Ames along with Dennis-Yarmouth and Nauset. And that doesn’t include South Coast Conference opponents like Somerset Berkley and Apponequet.
“Every week is going to be a battle for us,” Gousie said.
Dighton-Rehoboth will open its season Friday against Canton.