DIGHTON — The Falcons of Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High are hoping their football season will be one which surpasses expectations after missing out on the MIAA Tournament the past two postseasons.

“The kids, they have high hopes for their season,” Dighton-Rehoboth coach Kevin Gousie said. “They’re a hard-working group of kids. They get along really well. They’re a tight-knit group, which could be great for a team with team camaraderie and chemistry.”