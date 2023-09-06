MANSFIELD
This fall may be yet another strong one for the Mansfield High Hornets football team.
Last season, the Hornets were good at a multitude of things, including being strong defensively while having an offensive unit that could run and throw effectively. They won five games in shutout fashion, scoring 30-plus points in each game, and also won in a high-scoring affair over Wellesley, 42-26. They even went down to Pennsylvania to beat Haverford by a score for a non-league game.
Fifteen players have departed the program, one notably being 3,000-yard passer Conner Zukowski at quarterback. The Hornets also lose Ryan DeGirolamo, a tight end and edge rusher, running back Rocco Scarpellini, and defensive end Jehpte Jean. All were big for the Hornets, but Mike Redding’s squad has roughly 30 seniors on the roster this year who boast varsity experience and know what it takes to continue to be one of the best teams in the state.
Taking over Zukowski’s spot under center is senior Connor Curtis, who was second on the depth chart a year ago. A player familiar with Redding’s system already, he adds another dimension to an offense that boasts the names Tommy Smith, Nolan Bordeiri, Trevor Foley and CJ Bell as skill guys at his disposal.
“He’s been the wildcat guy the last few years. He’s an excellent runner, but he’s been throwing the ball really well,” Redding said. “We haven’t done a lot of QB runs this preseason, but once we add that in, I think we’re going to be pretty explosive on offense with all the skill kids we have. Almost all of them are back, stronger and faster than a year ago.
“Zuk’ is a big loss, he threw for 3,500 in two years, and you take that piece out, you’re worried about replacing him,” Redding added. “I feel Connor Curtis is like a veteran. Although he’s a new starter, he feels like a veteran and he’s got guys around him that he’s comfortable with that’s got good chemistry with.”
Defensively, the front seven will have plenty of depth, but will be young compared to a year ago. Jean was an anchor to the defensive line and will be missed, and the Hornets will be without Brian Butler at linebacker for at least the first two games due to an off-season shoulder surgery.
“Losing Jephte Jean, Colton Johnson up front, and having a couple of linebackers graduate, we’re definitely younger in the front seven,” Redding said. “We’ve got a lot of depth there, we’re just trying to find the best seven and who will rotate in. That’s been the best competition in preseason, the d-line and linebacker position. We’ll probably get Brian Butler back around Week 3 or 4, but he’s making good progress. When he’s back, we’ll be much better. We’re young on defense, but every time we step on the field, we’re getting better.”
Redding pointed to a strong preseason showing from the secondary, which seems to be locked in going forward. He also mentioned quality play from an underclassman back-up at quarterback, which has helped shuffle the depth chart to make the offense a little better.
“We like the secondary, it’s been good,” Redding said. “We’ve got Trevor Foley and Brandon Jackman at safety, and seniors Evan Thevenot and Anthony Saravia at corner. They played a lot of nickel and special teams last year and it’s been good to see those four play really well in scrimmages.
“Tommy Vallett, our sophomore QB, he’s played well in scrimmages. We feel good about him coming in and giving Connor a break. Junior Matt Tourigney, he was a backup QB, and we can move him to tight end and take on a starting position there. (Tommy) helps us be better on offense that way.
The Hornets open the season Thursday night in a non-league debut at Catholic Memorial. Regularly one of the top teams in the Hockomock League’s Davenport Division, Redding said the goal for the Hornets is to again take the division crown and then continue the run through playoffs.
With a tough non-league schedule weaving through the Hockomock League games, Redding said each game poses a challenge, but thinks it will make them stronger each week.
“We start with winning the division and that won’t be decided until Thanksgiving,” Redding said. “We’ve got a good going run in the league, and that’s goal one. Goal two is to get into the playoffs and ideally be a top-8 seed so we get a home game. The challenge will be the four non-league games with CM, Duxbury, Marshfield and Barnstable. All of them are capable of being ranked in the top 10 or 15. Those will be good challenges.
“Eventually, when we get to November and toward the playoffs, we’ll have played such good teams and be ready for a good run,” Redding said. “I think we’ll be in a good position.”