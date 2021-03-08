ATTLEBORO — The good news on Holcott Drive is that the Bishop Feehan High football program is in the capable hands of Bryan Pinabell as it begins its first season of playing in the Catholic Central League.
Pinabell knows the CCL well, having served as the head football coach at Malden Catholic High before taking over the Shamrock program for the 2019 campaign.
“I don’t think that it helps that much, personnel changes from year to year, you still have to play four quarters,” Pinabell said after practice Monday.
The Shamrocks compiled a 5-6 record in their first season under Pinabell, winning the Eastern Athletic Conference title at 3-0. The Shamrocks then bowed in the first round of the MIAA Division 3 South playoffs 26-19 to Hingham.
Pinabell, in his 29th season as a football coach, has 16 returning lettermen.
“This is a very young group of kids, but a very dedicated group,” Pinabell said. “They’ll make mistakes and we’ll have some growing pains, but I like what I’ve seen.”
The Shamrocks begin their season Friday with their CCL debut in Braintree at 5 p.m. against Archbishop Williams. Bishop Feehan will play its first two games on the road (also March 26 at Austin Prep) before playing its home opener at McGrath Stadium April 1 against Bishop Fenwick.
Pinabell has some athletic players showcasing the Shamrock offense, presenting multiple formations to accentuate the strength of the team.
The strength of the Shamrocks might be the strength of the line, especially on offense with senior Carter Campbell (6-2, 250) and impressive sophomore Case Mankins (6-2, 225) at the left and right tackle positions, respectively.
Junior Nick Haven (5-11, 215) will get the starting nod at center, flanked by left guard Dom Novio (5-11, 215), a senior and right guard Ed Cinelli (6-2, 240), a sophomore.
There is the potential for plenty of production in the skill positions with senior Miles Hannah (5-10, 210), sophomore Nick Yanchuk (5-11, 210) and junior Bill Roche (5-11, 185) among the stable of runners.
Making his debut at quarterback will be junior Aidan Crump (6-2, 175), who displayed a flair at the junior varsity level.
Cump will have a big target at tight end in junior Rob Pombriant (6-4, 200). The Shamrocks also will need to get the ball into the hands of receivers Billy Oram (6-2, 200), a senior, junior Aaron Caunel (6-0, 170) and junior Dan Haggarty (6-1, 170).
Pinabell has Paul Brooks as his offensive co-ordinator, while former New England Patriot Tedy Bruschi will serve as the Shamrocks’ defensive co-ordinator.
Pinabell is developing depth to lessen the need for two-way players. Opening in a 4-3 alignment, the defensive line will have sophomore Tristan Upton (5-11, 230) and Mankins at the end positions with senior Evan Willis (5-8, 250) and Campbell at the tackle spots.
The Shamrocks’ linebackers will have senior Miles Hannah (5-10, 210), sophomore Dante Bruschi (6-0, 205) and Oram. Junior Craig Scharland (5-10, 170) and Roche will be stationed at safety with senior Hayden Ferraro (5-8, 135) and Haggarty at the corners.
“In many ways, I think we’re ahead because of the work that the kids put in in the weight room, we got an opportunity to get some things in,” Pinabell said. “We stayed basic, we didn’t want to overload them and put too much in.
“Since the start of school, in the fall, we’ve been very careful with the amount of contact that the players have,” Pinabell said of the COVID-19 protocol. “But the other side to that is, here we are with a couple of weeks of practice and already playing games. It’s challenging, but we just have to get ready for four quarters of football.”
