NORTON — The Foxboro High Warriors and the Norton High Lancers renew acquaintances once again. This time though, the stakes are higher in the MIAA Division 5 playoffs.
Foxboro coach Jack Martinelli and Norton coach Jim Artz both agree that their teams are vastly different than the ones that met on the Lancers’ home field the first weekend of the season, with Foxboro taking home a 7-0 victory.
Foxboro has won three games since, beating North Attleboro and Milford, and allowing merely 10 points in winning its past two games.
Norton has won five straight games, earning the Tri-Valley League’s Small School Division championship, and earning the fifth seed for tonight’s Division 5 playoff game.
“They’re big and strong physically up front,” Martinelli said of Norton’s linemen — 280-pound tackle Jameson McNaught and 205-pound tackle Brady Chapman, 230-pound guard Nathanael Thomasson, 225-pound defensive end Ayinde Williams and candidate for TVL Player of the Year, 6-foot-4, 215-pound two-way end Hunter Murphy.
“You look at what they’ve done through the season, they’ve gotten better and better since game,” Martinelli said of the Lancers and Artz, his former assistant who is now in his first season as the Lancers’ head coach.
“You know that Foxboro is going to be well-prepared, they are so well-coached,” Artz said.
The Warriors boast solid linemen in 295-pound tackle Sean Ferguson, 230-pound tackle Austin Read, the athleticism of 6-foot-3, 200-pound two-way end Anton George, 215-pound guard Aidan Dow and 6-foot-4, 205-pound defensive end Jon Moses.
“They’re a good-sized team and they’re physical,” Artz said. “They’re a damned good football team. We’re going to have to play well to beat them, but I think they’re thinking that the same holds true for them about us.”
Norton has scored at least three TDs in each of its past five games.
“But we have to execute better on offense,” Artz said. “We’re a better team than we were on week No. 1 and they had some things going as well.”
The Lancers rely on running back Jahvon Morson and quarterback Colin Cochrane. The Warriors rely on running back Bob Yerardi and signal-caller Shayne Kerrigan.
“Kerrigan has done a nice job,” Martinelli said of the Warrior senior. “I think that no matter who you play, you have to have a balance, a run-pass mix, this week is no different. Norton is a well-schooled team, I’m expecting a good game.”
Norton is 3-1 on the road this season.
“I think, earlier in the season, it was ‘What could go wrong,?’ “ Artz said of his team, which has had three different head coaches in as many seasons. “Something bad would happen. Now, they have a better understanding of what we’re trying to do as coaches.
“But that’s part of the coaching change, they had a lot to overcome. Now, the kids expect to compete every time that they step on the field.”
Bishop Feehan at Hingham
As Bryan Pinabell points out, the Shamrocks are still playing meaningful football games in November, which is a positive point for the program to have qualified for the Division 3 playoffs — even if Bishop Feehan has to travel to once-beaten top-seeded Hingham.
“We’re as healthy as can be, having the week off has been beneficial to us,” Pinabell said of having two weeks to prepare for the Harbormen. “I like our game plan, I think that we have to take care of the ball, that’s vital.”
The Harbormen’s lone loss came to nemesis Duxbury (41-20). Hingham has lost just seven games over the past three seasons, five to Duxbury. Hingham beat Bishop Feehan in the opening round (39-32) of last year’s playoffs.
“They run a spread wing-T offense, the fullback runs downhill and their two slotbacks play fast,” Pinabell said. “Their linebackers are very aggressive, so we have to play some mis-direction.”
Trying to keep the offense on the field, sustaining drives and maximizing time of possession is a key as Hingham can score plenty of points and in a hurry with 5-foot-9 senior QB Owen O’Brien and 6-foot-6 end, Duke University commit Cole Finney.
Seekonk at Case
Seekonk coach Vernon Crawford believes that his Warriors are not 34 points worse than the Cardinals, who blanked Seekonk in its regular-season South Coast Conference matchup.
The Cardinals are coming off of their first loss of the season, surrendering 35 points to Greater New Bedford Voke, yielding 21 unanswered second half points.
“Case couldn’t stop their run,” Crawford said, noting that the Warriors have to create a good run-pass mix in order to beat the Cardinals. “We’re going to have to do whatever it takes,” Crawford said. The issue though for the Warriors through the season has been the inability to sustain a ground game due to the in experience and size of the young offensive line.
“We will be a power-running team, some day, just not yet — their future is coming,” Crawford added. “Case has a good QB that can run. We’ll do whatever it takes. Mistakes and penalties beat us that first game with Case, we gave up a TD on a bad punt. And we could not finish the drives that we had. We’re just not there yet.”
Case scores a lot of points, having won games this season by margins of 22, 34, 34, 36 and 21 points.
“When we get in the red zone, we have to score against them,” Crawford said. “We have to have a consistent, balanced attack to beat them.”
Dighton-Rehoboth at Nauset
If the Falcons can contain Nauset senior quarterback Bobby Joy, a four-year starter, D-R might be able to spring an upset of the No. 3 Warriors in the Division 4 South playoff game. “He’s a big play-maker for them,” D-R coach Dave Moura said of the Falcons hoping to keep Joy from mixing up the run and pass, while getting a handle on Warrior running back Miles Perry.
“They run the ball very efficiently,” Moura said of the Warriors. “Size-wise, they have the edge, they’re a little bit bigger than us and they are a very physical team.”
Moura hopes that the Falcon team that upset Apponequet will be at Nauset because the potential is there.
“Having possession of the football is always a key, that’s something we’d like to accomplish,” Moura said of the Falcons being inconsistent with their run-pass mix and sustaining drives.
“Nauset is a multi-dimensional team, they make plays,” Moura added. “And they’re solid defensively, they tackle well and don’t give up big plays. That being said, this is the second season, the kids are excited about being in a playoff game — it’s like the beginning of a new season.”
Randolph at Tri-County
The Mayflower League champion Cougars earned the right to host the Division 8 playoff game by having won five games, being the No. 4 seed and hosting Randolph in a 2:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday.
“Cardinal Spellman was bigger, but Randolph is still bigger than us,” Tri-County coach Kahn Chance said. “What makes them good is that they have a lot speed, they have kids who can score on every play.”
For Tri-County, the keys for success against Randolph is to establish a run-pass game and keep the opposition off of the field; to minimize turnovers; and to be assertive in tackling when on defense.
“It’s pretty basic football, but we have to have good ball control and protect the ball,” said Chace. “We have to hope that Jordan (Pina, the Cougar running back) can break one. And defensively, we have to take good angles.”
