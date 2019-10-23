FRANKLIN — When the Tri-County Regional High football team takes to its home field Saturday afternoon for a 1 p.m. kickoff against Southeastern Regional, much is at stake for the Cougars.
First and foremost is outright possession of the Mayflower League’s Large School Division title, as both Tri-County and Southeastern enter the contest at 2-0.
Secondly, a home field for the MIAA Division 8 playoffs could be secured for the Cougars, who are 4-2 overall this season.
The Cougars were Division 8 playoff semifinalists last season. Both teams have beaten common foes over the past two weekends — Tri-County scoring 35 points against Bristol-Plymouth (SE scored 27) and 34 points against Diman Voke (SE scored 34).
Tri-County coach Kahn Chace has been most pleased with the progress of the offense, senior QB Tyler Saunders, and senior tailback Jordan Pina. “We haven’t asked Tyler to throw that much because we’ve been able to move the ball on the ground, and Jordan has been a workhorse for us,” said Chace, who has rested both players in the second half of the two previous games.
“They’ll be the best team from the Mayflower League that we’ve faced,” Chace said of Southeastern (3-3 overall). “They have a good running back (returning Mayflower MVP Kevin Opuku) who is hard to tackle and their quarterback (James Cordon) is a good athlete who can throw.”
Chace likes the complementary work from senior kicker-running back-receiver Kolbie Blakely; sophomore running back Angel Velez; senior receiver T.J. Holden, who had 100 air yards against Diman Voke; and junior receiver T.J. Sedam, who poses “a deep threat, and he can run,” said Chace.
“Our goal is to block well and get out on the perimeter,” the Cougar coach said of maximizing the team’s speed, as Tri-County will be bolstered by the return of senior tackle Jake Beaton, who is returning from a knee injury. “The other thing is that on defense, we have to tackle well and get good angles.
“It’s very simple: just do the basics on offense and defense.”
Dedham at Norton
With the Tri-Valley League’s Small School Division in hand, the Lancers (4-2, 4-0) return to Adams Field Saturday afternoon at 2 for the kickoff against the Marauders. However, positioning themselves for the Division 5 playoffs will be the key for coach Jim Artz and the Lancers.
“We have to win, and we have to hope for some other things to fall our way,” Artz said of the glut of teams in the field, with the Lancers hoping for a home field too. “Division 5 is one of the more competitive divisions; there are a lot of teams involved,” he added, noting that Norton is currently the No. 6 seed. “That’s why this is a must-win game for us.”
The Lancers have taken four straight wins (by margins of 22, 2, 11 and 20 points), while Dedham (2-4) has won two of its last three games. “They’re a good team, they’ve just been unlucky,” Artz said of Medway using a kickoff return and a blocked field goal for points in beating the Marauders, while Dover-Sherborn blocked a punt for a touchdown.
“We got out to an early lead last week (at Millis), and that’s been a big key for us in winning these last four games,” Artz said. “You get some points on the board early and the kids’ confidence soars. That’s the plan.”
Fairhaven at Dighton-Rehoboth
The Falcons were Division 4 Super Bowl participants last year, and now D-R is struggling for an MIAA playoff spot. “It’ll be tough to get to the playoffs; we’re hanging by a thread,” D-R coach Dave Moura said of his one-win Falcons hosting the Blue Devils (1-4 and playing their fourth road game) in a 4:30 p.m. South Coast Conference game at Robert T. Roy Field Friday.
After coming off of an upset win at Apponequet, the Falcons had a 24-game win streak against Greater New Bedford Voke snapped by the Bears last weekend — as D-R was undermined by three lost fumbles and a pass interception. The Falcons have won seven straight over the Blue Devils, with Fairhaven not having a win in the series since 2008.
“It could go either way,” Moura said of the Falcons’ chances for a victory and a playoff spot. “We definitely have to take care of our own business first,” which is to score some first-half points and not have to rally, as has been the season’s script.
“Fairhaven is having some of the same problems that we’re having with turning the ball over and having drives stalled,” Moura added. “We’re making progress, we just have to be better in every area.”
Seekonk at Old Rochester
The very reason that Seekonk High coach Vernon Crawford did not want to have a bye date on the calendar was to collect wins and value points to steer the Warriors toward a Division 7 playoff berth. With five wins in tow through seven games, the Warriors are not only in the playoffs, but will likely have a home field for at least the first round.
“That’s the way that we’ve positioned ourselves, why we played each week without a bye,” said Crawford, whose Warriors have won two of their last three games heading to Mattapoisett for a 4 p.m. kickoff Friday in the South Coast Conference game.
ORR (5-1; SCC Large School Division co-champs) is big and fast; “We’ll have our hands full,” Crawford said of the Bulldogs. ORR is averaging 33 points per game on its four-game win streak. “They have big kids all over the place. and those big linemen have been our struggle.”
The Warriors are coming off of a big win against Bourne. “They were young, and we did what we had to do to get a win,” said Crawford. “Old Rochester is going to be a tough one, but it’s nice knowing that we’re already in the playoffs.”
