ATTLEBORO — Who is going to budge?
If there were to be a high school football game determined by the play of the offensive and defensive lines, “The City Game” will set that as a priority.
Attleboro High has four seniors in its rotation of players, average some 285 pounds. Bishop Feehan High starts juniors at every position on the line, averaging some 240 pounds.
There will undoubtedly be sounds of thunder at Bishop Feehan’s McGrath Stadium Friday night (6 p.m. kickoff) when the Bombardiers and Shamrocks use their physical prowess to try to control the lines of scrimmage.
“I look at them and I see 1,000 pounds, that’s big,” Bishop Feehan coach Bryan Pinabell said of the Bombardiers.
“You have to be impressed by what they’ve done and they’re all juniors,” Attleboro coach Mike Strachan said in praise of the Shamrocks.
For the Shamrocks, junior Case Mankins is stationed at left tackle on the Shamrocks’ offensive line with 6-foot-3, 240-pound junior Eddie Cinelli at right tackle. Junior Sean Finucane, at 6-foot-1 and 250 pounds, has moved into the starting center role, flanked by six-foot, 225-pound junior Jake Gosselin to his right and six-foot, 240-pound junior Tristen Upton to his left.
“They’re big and they’re physical up front,” Strachan said. “They’re big across the board, we can match their size – it will come down physicality and who takes care of the ball.”
The Bombardiers are big too with senior captains Alvin Harrison (6-2, 270) and Chris Leonardo (6-3, 285) at the right and left tackle positions, respectively.
Junior Isaiah Miranda (5-10, 245) starts in the center of the Bombardier line, and the AHS rotation of guards — senior Nathan Vero (6-4, 320), senior Isaac Pereira (6-3, 310) and senior Jake Struminski (6-3, 275) — are impressive specimens.
“They’re absolutely huge,” Bishop Feehan coach Bryan Pinabell said of the Bombardiers. “And they play with good technique (led by line coach Bill “Hawkeye” Kummer). That line is impressive.”
The Bombardiers and Shamrocks will be playing for the Elks Club Trophy which dates back to 1974. AHS has a 21-10-1 edge in the series, having won seven straight, including the last contest in 2015.
Pinabell is hoping that quarterback Aidan Crump and running back Nick Yanchuck (216 rushing yards) can be the trump cards, and will have enough time and space, respectively, to do dent the Bombardier defense.
“Our line, all five of them played well,” Pinabell said of beating North Attleboro on its home turf last week. “Last year, we played four sophomores in there and they took their lumps. We struggled tremendously, but here we are now.”
Attleboro is hoping that running back Kaiden Murray can be the weapon that the Bombardiers need to beat Bishop Feehan.
“Our line played one of the best games we’ve seen in many years,” Strachan said of the Bombardiers’ two-way performance in beating Durfee, limiting the Hilltoppers to one TD. “Our offensive line and our defensive line were the strengths of us.
“Our pass protection was fantastic,” Strachan added.
The Bombardiers, however were plagued by turnovers (three) and penalties (seven).
“We have to play a lot cleaner and we saw Kaiden run the ball like we know that he can,” Strachan said. “It’s going to be a very good game.”
Mansfield at North Attleboro
The Hornets invade Community Field, coming off of an eight-point victory on the road at St. John’s of Shrewsbury, scoring two TDs in the final eight minutes of the game.
“This will be a battle,” Mansfield coach Mike Redding said. “North doesn’t lose two in a row very often and they will be fired up.”
The Rocketeers have to block a bit better and protect the football better (three pass interceptions), hoping to produce more than the 150 or so net yards and score more than one TD as they did against Bishop Feehan.
“We have to be more concerned about ourselves, getting better at the individual positions and executing,” North Attleboro coach Don Johnson said.
With new weapons in QB Connor Zukowski, receiver Trevor Foley along with running backs Drew Sacco, Rocco Scarpellini and Xander Holmes, Mansfield’s multiple spread formations will tax the Rocketeers defensively.
The defending Super Bowl and Kelley-Rex Division champion Hornets take an 18-game win streak into the contest too.
King Philip at Needham
Coach Brian Lee and the Warriors could be on he verge of their second straight victory as Needham was blanked 24-0 by Natick in its season opener.
“We’re not that big, we’re not that deep and we still have a lot of work to do,” Lee said.
The Warriors out-battled and out-muscled Boston College High, scoring 35 points and limiting the Eagles to one first-half TD in their opening win.
The Warriors exercised a formula for success as Charlie Grant and Nick Viscusi intercepted passes, while Ryan Gately rushed for 119 yards and three TDs.
“I have to credit our kids, the defense was on the field for much of the second half, but we got enough done,” Lee said.
Foxboro at Whitman-Hanson
“They’re not a Milford, but we have to come back,” Foxboro coach Jack Martinelli said of his Warriors.
Matinelli was not surprised that Foxboro scored 28 points against Milford in its debut, but that the Warriors allowed 49 points to the Scarlet Hawks.
Senior quarterback Tom Marcucella was impressive in his debut, completing 26 of his 45 tosses, good for 349 yards and four TDs, with scoring strikes to Tre Stith (completing a 10-play, 64-yard series to tie the score), Dylan Gordon (76 yards, 10 yards) and Tom Sharkey.
Foxboro was chasing the entire contest, trailing 21-7.
“We couldn’t catch up, we couldn’t close the gap,” Martinelli said.
Receiver Rashaad Way hauled in nine of Marcucella’s passes for 121 yards.
The Panthers lost 33-20 to Hanover, but “they have some tough kids,” Martinelli emphasized. “We couldn’t stay with Milford physically. They were huge up front.”
Norton at Canton
The Lancers are looking for their second straight win over a Hockomock League member, having routed (46 points) and shut out Sharon in their season debut. Meanwhile, Canton lost to Dighton-Rehoboth.
“Sharon was bigger than us, but that didn’t scare me,” Norton coach Jim Artz said. “Canton played well, but they missed that home run threat against D-R.
“Beating two Hockomock League teams would be a nice way to start the season. But we’re not worried about the other team so much as what we have to do well.”
Dighton-Rehoboth at Plymouth South
The Falcons may have presented the most dynamic quarterback in the South Coast Conference on the field in his varsity debut, Hendrix Pray. The Falcon senior rushed for 40 yards and two TDs, while completing 12 passes for 81 yards.
The Falcons claimed a quality victory in beating Hockomock League member Canton in overtime and now play their first road game of the season against Plymouth South which 35 points on the scoreboard in a season opening shutout win over Silver Lake.
“This will be a big test for us,” D-R coach Kevin Gousie said. “Plymouth South is a good team.”
Sharon at Seekonk
The Warriors are gaining steam. First-year coach Jason Azulay was presented his first win as Seekonk shut out Martha’s Vineyard. The Warriors are planning on making it two straight home wins at Connolly Field as the Hockomock League member Eagles were routed (46 points allowed) and shut out by Norton.
“We had some experience on both the offensive and defensive lines, but we’re a bit thin and we have to develop some depth,” Azulay said. “We have a lot of guys going both ways.”
