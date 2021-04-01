NORTH ATTLEBORO — The fact remains that no football team in the Hockomock League, in either the Kelley-Rex Division or the Davenport Division, has put up as many points (130) as the Rocketeers of North Attleboro High this season.
However, after three consecutive 40-point plus performances by the Rocketeers, scoring on the ground and through the air might be a more formidable assignment against Stoughton High Saturday at Beaupre Field in a 1 p.m. kickoff.
Supremacy in the Davenport Division will be at the stake when the pair of 3-0 football forces collide. The challenge for the Big Red will be on defense in harnessing Stoughton’s 6-foot-1, 205-pound senior running back Christian Ais, his twin brother Christopher (6-0, 210) and senior Christian Georges (6-1, 215).
Foxboro High coach Jack Martinelli called the trio of Black Knights running backs, “as good as I’ve seen in the Hockomock League in a while, all three of them. Even if you get them stopped, they get positive yardage. You can’t key on one and you can’t let them get going.”
But can the Black Knights slow down the Rocketeers? North’s running stable of quarterback Tyler DeMattio, Jared and Matt Penta, Jacob Silva and Tommy Whalen have been formidable. DeMattio also has dangerous receivers in Colby Feid, Dan Curran, Garrett Inglese, the Penta brothers, Whalen and 6-foot-5 tight end Robbie Donovan.
“Offensively, we will take what they give us,” North Attleboro coach Don Johnson said. “Tyler has played well for us and given us the balance we need in the run and pass game.”
DeMattio has thrown for 432 yards and eight TDs with 22 completions in 34 attempts without an interception over three games in which North has prevailed by 28, 41 and 29 points.
That’s impressive enough, but the hard-charging junior has also piled up 191 rushing yards (an 11.2 yard per carry average) and scored four TDs.
“Stoughton’s backfield is special,” Johnson said. “It’s been a long time since I’ve seen three high school running backs in the same backfield who are all over six feet tall and weigh more than 200 pounds.
“The Ais twins are not only big, but fast and elusive too,” Johnson added. “Christian Georges, the third back, has been a force on defense for them for three years, and now he’s a monster on offense. While their offensive line is not huge, they are all solid and aggressive football players.”
Putting the ball in the hands of DeMattio will be paramount for the North offense.
“Their backs are capable of scoring every time they touch the football, so we can’t waste any downs,” Johnson said. “We are going to have to play a complete game in all three phases, and play our most physical football of the year to be successful.”
Mansfield at King Philip
The challenge for the Warriors will be to get a handle on Mansfield High’s explosive senior running back Cincere Gill in their 6:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Macktaz Field.
There is no more of a threat in the Kelley-Rex Division than Gill, who has amassed 302 rushing yards on 25 carries.
“We’re just trying to get him the ball in different ways,” Mansfield coach Mike Redding said. “Our offensive line has done a great job of opening holes for him. If you give him some space, as a runner, as a receiver or as a runner, he’s dangerous in the open field.
“And if there’s nothing there, with his quickness and speed and ability to change direction, he can make something out of nothing.”
Anthony Comer (83 yards) and Nico Holmes (60 yards) are threats on the ground and QB Matt Boen has completed six passes for 123 yards over two games.
“The next few weeks will be about defending the running game,” Redding said about shutting down KP’s running tandem of Crawford Cantave and Mike Malatesta. “I’m sure they’ll want to pound away on the ground, play field position football and they just jump on you if you make mistakes.
“I doubt anything will be different,” Redding added. ““KP is big and they’re going to try and bang and run the ball. This will be a battle and be decided in the fourth quarter.
“KP is still very tough on defense, aggressive with lots of looks and pressures. We still have to get sharper on offense. You have to earn everything you get. Nothing will come easy against them.”
The Hornets played two spread offense teams in Franklin and Milford to start the season and will not be challenged through the air by the Warriors, who have trying to find their footing on offense.
“We wanted to be in the league race when we going to play KP,” Redding said of a must-win at Milford to steer the Hornets to the Kelley-Rex Division title.
The Hornets are coming off a COVID-19 week of protocol, virtually a bye week on the calendar.
“We’ll be an interesting team as we didn’t see any varsity players for a solid week,” Redding said of the disruption of routines. “It’s nice to have a bye week sometimes, but you usually get to practice all week and work on some things.
“We’ve got five days to get back in shape for KP and get back to being sharp and playing great football.”
