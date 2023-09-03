2022-11-26-1tsc-spt-DR-Seekonk-fb2
Seekonk High junior captain Sebastian Garcia will again be counted on to anchor the defensive and offensive lines for the Warriors this season.

 Rob Tierney / For the Sun Chronicle

SEEKONK — The Seekonk High football team will try to get back to the MIAA Tournament for a third straight season under head coach Jason Azulay, but first the Warriors will have to fill the void left behind by a class that included a handful of four-year contributors.

Despite that, Azulay remains confident, and a big reason for his optimism this season is Seekonk’s group in the trenches.