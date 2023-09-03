SEEKONK — The Seekonk High football team will try to get back to the MIAA Tournament for a third straight season under head coach Jason Azulay, but first the Warriors will have to fill the void left behind by a class that included a handful of four-year contributors.
Despite that, Azulay remains confident, and a big reason for his optimism this season is Seekonk’s group in the trenches.
“Our strengths are definitely our offensive and defensive lines and then our running backs and linebackers,” Azulay said. “Our linebackers and defensive line are phenomenal.”
The biggest beneficiary of the group up front will be quarterback Nelson “Junior” Martinez, a sophomore who the Warriors are excited to have back after a long recovery from a leg injury. Junior running back Joey Nolan will headline the backfield along with classmate JD Pezzullo, senior captain Blayke Young and junior half back Aidan Nasdiemento.
Seekonk has three seniors after graduating 12 from last season. Many of the key players will play on both sides of the ball, including those on the offensive and defensive lines.
Three-year starter and junior captain Sebastian Garcia (5-foot-10, 210 pounds), fellow junior captain Lucas Figueredo (6-1, 220), Kayden Medas (6-0, 250) along with sophomores Bryce Cooney (6-2, 275), Sam Figueredo (5-8, 220) and Ben Figueredo, as well as freshman Hudson Cooney (6-1, 220) are among those who will man the line.
“Our defensive line is deep, we can rotate, they’re big, they’re aggressive, they’re fast, smart,” Azulay said. “Our offensive line is the same thing. We’re very deep and strong on the offensive line and we have size, which a lot of schools, especially a small school like us, that’s not something that comes around often.”
Azulay believes the linebacker group will complement the defensive line and form a formidable front seven. Junior captain Sebastian Garcia and Hunter George will play at linebacker, along with Nasdiemento, Young and Pezzullo.
“We’re going to rely on it big,” Azulay said of the front seven.
The Warriors enter their campaign inexperienced at wide receiver and defensive back given their graduating class. To help the passing game reach its potential, Azulay hired assistant coach Brendan Costa, a former standout at Bates College who recently coached at Williams College. Azulay said Costa has been a “game-changer” for the Warriors, who will feature senior captain CJ Cabral, junior Gavin Reich and sophomore Nico Bonafiglia at receiver and defensive back.
“We’re very young and inexperienced at receiver and the secondary. We’re definitely talented there, but we’re young,” Azulay said. “We knew we were strong up front and where we really tried to improve was our defensive backfield and our receivers.
“We’re really trying to get that passing game and the defensive backfield up to snuff.”
Seekonk opens its season Friday night against Rockland, who was responsible for the Warriors’ first-round exit last postseason.